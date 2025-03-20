Sensitivity is the vibe and inspiration that lies within each and every created being. Most times we choose to mull or numb the promptings to address a particular challenge or re-invent an object or idea due to a pressing necessity. Thomas Edison, who invented the electric light bulb, motion picture camera, amongst other things, became super-sensitive to his environment. He was very inquisitive and imaginative. Chimamanda Adichie, with the release of her latest novel, ‘Dream Count’, bemoaned the period she could not activate her inspiration through sensitivity. Some experts have adduced that the society is sick, and they prescribe drugs for such treatments. World leaders copy this prescription in the form of low-income housing, welfare payments (N-Power), integrated education, social amenities and psychological conditioning.

Ours is a democracy that is vibrant and complex; the importance of political sensitivity within us cannot be overemphasised. At the centre of it, political sensitivity is the ability of leaders to understand, respect and respond to the diverse needs, values and expectations of the people they serve. It can manifest in various forms, like recognising regional inequalities, respecting cultural identities, addressing young people’s aspirations, ensuring security of lives and property, and guaranteeing access to resources and opportunities. Sensitivity is the heart of the matter, and governance thrives when politics is practised with the heart.

Today we have discovered that certain ‘changes’ do not provide solutions to the yearnings of mankind. The world may not need to change but the society and our nation must necessarily change. That change is the sensitivity of our hearts. Our nation cannot change until we ourselves change by being sensitive. Our political parties do not need to change nor display a “change” mandate if we, the individuals, are not in any way changed. Nigeria has been in the doldrums of political instability, dictatorship, corruption, embezzlement, economic woes, hardship, institutional decay, waywardness, and danger of death for the citizens. Nigerians are not willing to face with candour what they are inside. What makes every Nigerian tick is “connection”. Once a Nigerian has connection to the corridors of power, he or she is free as a bird. In that case, our sensitivity, if it is active at all, is not good enough.

Our world has been decorated with ‘fathers’, ‘mentors’, and ‘models’ who rose to dignified estate by laying down transformative principles and good examples. In their days, Zik of Africa was a political father to Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Nwafor Orizu, Ojike Mbonu, Ukpabi Asika, etc. Jeremiah Awolowo, in his stance, dominated the Western region politics as a father. The Sarduana of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, changed lives and uplifted his people as a father. Nowadays, we hear of Papa, Daddy and G.O. in the spiritual world. These were pristine, beautiful and always read. The names of these fathers carry ‘power’ in the physical as well as a spiritual force. They served as mentors to many aspiring politicians and ministers, and their grace produced fruits in the lives of the citizens. It’s as simple as that: “Positive minds produce positive lives, but negative minds produce negative lives.” Such were the defining moments of Nigeria’s political history. Politics became persistently productive at the time.

Let’s fast-forward to the 21st century Nigerian politicians, whose disposition chills the heart and makes the masses gasp for breath. The trouble with our modern thinking is that we have a conception that one man could redeem Nigeria. We often say that our country is in the wrong hands without a compassionate leader. We devise formulas and equations that could fix the country with the right man on top. But that sounds like a fool’s folly. We all have to change and become sensitive. We are bad in Nigeria because of failing to pay attention, lacking insight, being out of touch and being unaware. What we are in ourselves reflects in political appointments, infrastructural development, laws and resource sharing.

Unfortunately, we witness professional insensitivity in every aspect of our societal life. The teachers are insensitive, physicians are insensitive, salespeople are insensitive, and the most tragic shades of insensitivity occur in the home, causing wrecks and havoc in the homes. Parental sensitivity rates are desperately low in our day, leading thousands of youths into cultism and cybercrime. Sensitivity drives the force needed to achieve anything, and that’s focus. If you are sensitive, your interest is entirely in your goal; it guides your conduct, choices and moves. Whether in leadership or anything else, sensitivity is key.

For Nigeria to grow, we all in our various duty posts must become sensitive to the yearnings of ordinary citizens and the prospects of our future generations. Various institutions and agencies, especially INEC and the police force, must bridge the gap between government and the people through transparent communication, community engagement and policies that reflect grassroots realities. The farmer in Sokoto, business merchant (importer) in Lagos, lecturer at Nsukka and the militant in Yenagoa must feel the impact of governance at the same time whenever politics is played with the heart.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu: Living Grace Restoration Assembly Inc. Nkono-Ekwulobia Aguata LGA Anambra State.

