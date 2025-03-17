Uche Uwaleke, a Professor of Capital Market

Uche Uwaleke, a Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has called for enhanced corporate governance to further boost the Nigerian capital market.

Uwaleke, also the President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, stated this while speaking on the Big Story segment of the BusinessDay Television (BDTV) Morning Show on Monday.

He emphasised the need for transparent regulations, and a more liquid environment to attract institutional investors.

“Institutional investors are crucial to the growth of our capital market. To attract them, we need to ensure that our companies adhere to high standards of corporate governance and transparency”, Uwaleke said.

He noted that the Government has a role to play in enhancing the economy and creating a conducive environment for investors.

“The Government needs to put in place policies that will stimulate economic growth and make our market attractive to investors.

“We need all hands on deck to develop our capital market,” Professor Uwaleke said, adding that “The government, regulators, and market operators need to work together to create a conducive environment for investors”, he added.

The Nigerian Capital Market has grown over the past two decades, but it still faces challenges.

According to a report by Proshare Research, the market needs major reforms to achieve Nigeria’s ambitious $1 trillion economy by 2030.

