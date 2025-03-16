Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna state

In what is believed to be a direct response to recent political moves in Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has said he is more preoccupied with the mandate given to him to serve the people of the state. He said he is not interested in engaging people in baseless and idle talks that are of no value to governance.

The Governor noted that in the last 22 months of his administration various life changing policies and programmes have been embarked upon that has resulted in the improved security that the state is now experiencing.

The governor stated this during an Iftar dinner, with Kaduna Social Media Influencers, held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Saturday, adding that he was focused on governance and will not be distracted by anyone.

Read also: El-Rufai resignation triggers wave of decampment from Kaduna APC

Water scarcity

Sani explained that the scarcity of pipe borne water supply which has plagued the state for a long time will be soon be addressed, promising that water will be available in all the 23 local governments by the end of the year.

He recalled that a state of emergency was declared in water sector on assumption of office because the capacity utilisation of the water supply scheme was less than 5%, and delighted that today the situation has since changed for good.

The governor disclosed that water supply capacity of the state has now risen to 30% and by the end of the year, it will reach 100%.

He said that his administration has cleared the salary backlog of Kaduna State Water Corporation staff amounting to N800 million, adding that his administration has settled electricity debts worth N1.3 billion, and, retrofitting all small water supply schemes in all the 23 local governments.’’

The Governor also reiterated that peace has returned to Birnin Gwari and Giwa local governments, which were threatened by insecurity during the last administration.

Birnin Gwari cattle market restoration

According to him, the Birnin Gwari cattle market which had been closed for over 10 years due to security challenges, was opened last November and business is now booming, adding that on a daily basis, over 30 trailers load cattle to the southern part of the country.

Governor Sani commended the social media influencers for highlighting the activities of Kaduna State Government, promising to support them in their efforts to promote the administration.

Read also: Keystone Bank hands over renovated school to Kaduna govt

Speaking earlier, Adam Garba, chairman of Kaduna Social Media Influencers, thanked the Governor for hosting them for Iftar, adding that this was the first time that any Governor has done so.

The Chairman equally commended Governor Uba Sani for the support that he has been giving to them, pointing out that Government had earlier given them Ramadan palliatives. Adam however pleaded with the Governor to provided employment to some of their members who have requisite qualifications, when job opportunities are available.

Share