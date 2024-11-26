Prioritising investment in citizens’ well-being

Preamble

Recently, this columnist came across the UNDP Nigeria Report titled “Valuable Insights and Findings of the 2023/2024 Human Development Report and Its Correlation to Nigeria’s Human Development Index (HDI)” dated March 20, 2024.

A part of the report says that:

“For Nigeria, the HDI has shown a 22 percent increase in 19 years but remains low at 0.548, categorising the country as having low human development. The report emphasises Nigeria’s significant loss in HDI due to inequality, estimated at 32.7 percent. Gender disparities persist, with a notable gap between male and female HDI values and a Gender Inequality Index (GII) ranking placing Nigeria poorly. Furthermore, Nigeria’s 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) indicates that approximately 63 percent of the population, that is, 134 million Nigerians were multidimensionally poor, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Read also: Unpacking the impact of human connection on social well-being

Poverty in the midst of plenty

Health is a cornerstone of national progress, yet the distribution of wealth, income, and healthcare remains profoundly unequal across society. Experts argue that those in positions of power have failed to harness health as a unifying force to galvanise the public. Instead, we see a reality where the most vulnerable populations endure living conditions that breed poor health, leading to exorbitant healthcare costs that they cannot afford. This cycle of inequality not only exacerbates the divide but also undermines the nation’s overall well-being

Human Development Index (HDI) has a significant connection to healthcare, according to experts. Despite a high level of multidimensional poverty, government intervention at various levels has not adequately addressed human development challenges. Investing in healthcare increases life expectancy and reduces mortality rates. When a nation invests in healthcare, it enhances overall well-being and contributes to economic growth.

Hippocrates, a Greek physician, popularly known as “Father of Medicine” says “let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Hippocrates’ expression emphasises the importance of nutrition in promoting and maintaining good health. Absolutely, good food is medicine to the human body. Research has equally shown that good food prevents chronic diseases, boosts the immune system, provides essential nutrients and reduces inflammation among others. Notwithstanding the picture of poverty in the midst of plenty, affordable and healthy food is the key to reducing chronic diseases in our society.

Health is wealth

Health, as experts often say, is wealth—it is the very essence of well-being. When health is compromised, something vital is lost. Public health professionals emphasise that health forms the bedrock of every other aspect of life, and its decline can unravel personal happiness, hinder daily functioning, and diminish productivity.

At present, Nigeria’s healthcare system is grappling with a crisis. The country is seeing an alarming rise in outbound medical tourism, while its healthcare infrastructure continues to deteriorate. With inadequate government funding and low compensation for healthcare workers, many skilled professionals are leaving the country in search of better opportunities. These combined challenges are contributing to a weakening healthcare system, further jeopardising the well-being of the population.

“Investing in healthcare increases life expectancy and reduces mortality rates. When a nation invests in healthcare, it enhances overall well-being and contributes to economic growth.”

But some experts have argued that provision of adequate health services is the most expensive social service any country can be called upon to provide for its citizens. As orthodox medicine is very expensive with the devaluation of the currency, it was reflected in a medical journal that a few countries have not been able to provide this to the satisfaction of their citizens. So, what is the way forward? There is therefore the need to research into and encourage other less expensive but effective means of healthcare delivery.

“A significant contributor to this issue is the severe shortage of doctors. Nigeria is grappling with high levels of skilled health-care workers emigrating. The doctor–patient ratio in Nigeria stands at an alarming 1:9083, far from the recommended 1:600 ratio.”

“Prof. Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, has expressed concerns, stating that Nigeria’s healthcare workforce, which stands at approximately 400,000, falls short of meeting the healthcare demands of the nation.”

“Between 15,000 and 16,000 doctors have departed in the past five years, according to Nigeria’s Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate.”

Without any prejudice to all steps taken by the government at local, state and federal levels to ensure that Nigerians have quality healthcare: it’s rather disheartening that we are yet to be at the threshold of good healthcare facilities. It’s disappointing that we can’t boast of good health care facilities in this country till now, and that we still have to resort to medical evacuation in some cases.

Read also: Prioritise girls’ education, health, wellbeing, NAWOJ urges stakeholders

As our own medical professionals are leaving the country, some medical doctors from other countries come here to work. Foreign doctors were streaming out to Nigeria some decades back in search of better health facilities for practice of medicine in general. The UCH Ibadan was a referral centre in Africa, where doctors performed extensive medical procedures and research. It’s really sad indeed to think that we can’t but rely on medical tourism to survive in Nigeria in 2024.

What’s the way forward?

To enhance the health and well-being of over 200 million people, we propose an increase in healthcare expenditure to 15 percent of the national budget, starting in 2025. This strategic investment will enable the country to:

a. Strengthen primary healthcare: Focus on building robust primary healthcare systems to ensure comprehensive and accessible services for all citizens.

b. Enhance access and quality: Implement initiatives aimed at improving the quality of care and ensuring equitable access to healthcare services across all regions.

c. Upgrade healthcare infrastructure: Invest in modernising hospitals and clinics, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary technology and resources to provide high-quality care.

d. Develop the healthcare workforce: Prioritise the training, recruitment, and retention of healthcare professionals to create a sustainable and skilled workforce capable of meeting the growing healthcare demands.

By committing to these reforms, we can create a healthier future for our communities and improve overall health outcomes. Thank you.

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd).

Share