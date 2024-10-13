Prioritise girls’ education, health, wellbeing, NAWOJ urges stakeholders

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), B Zone, has called on Nigerians to prioritize girls’ education, health and well-being to enable them to attain their full potential, as they are future mothers.

Adeola Adekunle and Adeola Adewole, vice chairperson and secretary, respectively of the zone, in a statement jointly signed to commemorate 2024 International Day of Girl Child, said that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Girls Vision for the Future’ conveys the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls voices and vision for the future.

It further reiterated that no amount spent on the girl child is a waste as they are future nation builders and molders.

The zone appealed to the government to prioritize and promote education and health of the girl child.

“When you educate a girl child, you have secured the future, girls deserve adequate care and protection, from any form of molestation,” the statement read.

