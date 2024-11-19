Unpacking the impact of human connection on social well-being

Writing on seven out of the eight pillars of wellness has been a ride, month in and month out. Last but not least, social well-being will be covered this month. Considering the anticipated surge in social activities from this month until next year, there is no better time to write on social wellbeing from the viewpoint of events and how to optimise attendance.

Even though it’s common knowledge that human beings are social creatures and no one can truly survive, grow, and excel without others, navigating networking for business and social connections may be daunting. It was a different experience recently for me, who knew the importance of connections as a social wellness enhancer.

In today’s fast-paced, often isolating world, the value of meaningful connections cannot be overstated. This, succinctly buttressed by the ancient African proverb that says, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” encapsulates the transformative potential of human connections in achieving lasting success and well-being. However, it is imperative to be strategic with alliances not to lose focus, get slowed down, or be completely distracted. Let’s explore actionable plans to ensure we make the best of all the events we attend going forward.

Pre-event preparation: Preparation to attend an event or programme should go beyond choosing nice outfits or having eye-popping hairdos and makeup for photo ops, especially when it’s a business gathering. Ensure you obtain essential information about the event’s programme/activities list beforehand. While going through the programme, identify keynote speakers, panellists, and influential attendees that align with your goals and interests. Then, research their backgrounds, works, and achievements to find conversation starters. Be clear on set objectives for attending the event, as they will shape your mindset, guide your engagement, and help with post-event assessment. So, determine well ahead of time if your presence will be strictly for business, social, personal development, or a blend of some or all. Lastly, find a few friends, colleagues, or people in your industry attending so you can be around and look out for each other. It simply makes it more fun and less stressful to be in the company of those you know and trust.

At the event: Having clearly identified the type of event and how long it would last, be there early enough to attend the meet and greet. There, you exchange pleasantries and business cards with people you ordinarily may not be able to walk up to for a chat, especially after delivering their speeches. Then, position yourself for meaningful interactions with these key individuals. Prepare elevator pitches for brief introductions as you seek to seize the opportunity to ask thoughtful questions without forgetting to commend the speakers or organisers before doing so. Remember to follow up with the new contacts as you exchange business cards. Also, if one of your goals is to learn, ensure you take notes during speeches and panel discussions; otherwise, you can record those that interest you the most so that you can listen to them again. Use breaks or breakout sessions to initiate conversations with speakers and attendees and join specific groups or forums on social media. Lastly, remember to engage in group conversations and activities. Participate in activities, and if you enjoy the event so much, ask how you can volunteer for the next one.

Post-event follow-up: As hinted above, send follow-up emails and messages to new contacts. Connect with attendees on social media platforms, especially LinkedIn, or whichever works best for you. Don’t be in haste to post during the programme; instead, share insightful statements, key takeaways, and well-thought-through posts weeks after. Schedule meetings or calls with critical connections, review event materials, and implement learned strategies.

Other tips you should consider are dressing appropriately, considering the platforms you want your pictures to feature, and being prepared to make a good impression. Hence, dress professionally to be safe if the dress code is not stipulated. Practise active listening and be genuinely interested, as this will show when given the opportunity to ask a question. Moreover, be sure to set boundaries and remember self-care. This is why you need to attend only some events open to you, as a few meaningful ones are worth a hundred with little or no engagement.

Embracing a together approach to life is far-reaching and profoundly impacts social well-being through human connections, relationship building, and networking. Our mindset, preparedness, and willpower to actualize our goals can all be summed up as dream, dare, do, just as this year’s Wimbiz Annual Conference was themed. Therefore, viewing events or gatherings as opportunities for growth and connection is crucial. Likewise, giving values, being open-minded/receptive, and ultimately, cultivating gratitude and appreciation for new connections.

Call to action:

Having shared these tips, evaluate the success of your last event. What would you do differently regarding strategies to adopt for future events? Kindly share your thoughts by sending an email to [email protected].

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached at +234 8100371304 or by clicking on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye.

