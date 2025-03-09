Something remarkable happened last week and my colleagues in the media did not feast on it, indeed, there was not even a whimper.

I was taken aback that in today’s Nigeria where politics have become so divisive and fractious, such a wondrous occurrence should have made the front page of all newspapers and platforms.

Then of course, I remembered that in the busy world of the newsroom, good news is usually not great news, and the media did not consider this news juicy enough to be trumpeted and that is reason, I have decided to draw attention to it.

If you are still wondering what news I am referring to, it was the visit of a delegation led by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was not an ordinary visit because for the first time in a long time, this visit brought to national consciousness, the wind of change that is blowing in Akwa Ibom state.

What is happening in terms of peace and unity in the state is worthy of emulation by other states for the sole reason that it has become a veritable and steady foundation for the substantial development enveloping all corners of the state.

The delegation to the Presidential Villa can be aptly described as a unity forum as hitherto sworn enemies buried the hatchet, and sat side by side, not for mere photo op but for the bigger goal of developing Akwa Ibom. It was so beautiful to see!

Another reason that made this visit special was that it was not a jamboree because Governor Eno used the opportunity to present two key issues to President Tinubu for consideration: The first was to seek help with fixing the different gully erosion sites across the state.

The state government has been tackling the ravaging effect of erosion across many areas for years, like the area it had now reclaimed in Uyo, the state capital, which is being remodeled and transformed into an exquisite tourist haven, called the ARISE Resort.

The other issue was the Ibom Deep Sea Port, which is the main focus of this piece because this is a prime project that would have a significant impact on the economy of the state and the nation

According to Governor Eno, given the nature of the two projects and the dire need for urgent interventions, it was imperative to request for assistance from the Federal Government through Mr. President, as Federal Government’s input was critically needed to succeed in the two projects.

Presently, governments, especially in the Niger Delta, are seeking to develop their economies beyond oil- and therefore the audacious plan to develop the Ibom Sea Port certainly fits that bill.

Yes, the Akwa Ibom State Government is investing and promoting agriculture, it is heavily funding SMEs and horning the skills of budding entrepreneurs and artisans, it is paying keen attention to education from primary, secondary to tertiary levels, but there is no way you can discuss “Akwa Ibom Beyond Oil” without making reference to the Ibom Deep Sea Port project. It is without doubt the game changer!

Read also: Eno woos investors for Ibom deep seaport project, others

The reason is simple. this project will not only boost maritime activities and the blue economy, it will create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

For those who don’t know, the Ibom Deep Seaport (IDSP) and Ibom Industrial City (ICC) projects have achieved major milestones in its development journey to date.

The IDSP is an ongoing greenfield project, sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State Government (AKSG), and promoted under the auspices of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), through the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMoT), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The project has secured all regulatory approvals for development and construction, with a 50-year concession granted in the Full Business Case (FBC). The project is designed to be developed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, in line with the Akwa Ibom State Government’s Economic Empowerment and Development Programme.

It occupies 2,565Ha within the Ibom Industrial City (IIC) land area of 14,517Ha, and strategically sited within the South-Eastern region of the State, carved out of two local government areas of Mbo and Ibeno; and is easily accessible through major existing and planned transport infrastructures including the airport, railway lines and federal and state road networks.

The Ibom Industrial City on the other hand is designed to be a smart, modern, attractive, safe and secure city to live, work and have leisure. Conceived to provide infrastructure support to Ibom Deep Sea Port, IIC’s Free Trade Zone (IIC-FTZ) has been established, with the Operational License already received from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The design is for increased economic productivity, including: light and heavy industry, such as Agriculture, Petrochemicals, Marine-related industries, Auto Assembly Plants, 2151 MW Power Plant, and a Logistics Base within proximity of the port.

The project is aimed to leverage gateway hinterland market in South-South, South East, North-East, and North-Central Nigeria, to attract and build up direct main haul vessel call network.

It is targeted to maximize strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities, to compete for and attract cargo from regional hinterland: West and Central Africa, including but not limited to; JDZ Sao Tome, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroun, Angola, Gabon, Congo, Congo DRC and Chad.

It is to strategically position the state, as a competitive regional hub, for the transformation of Supply Chain Management in Nigeria and Africa; which amongst others, will propel the effective and efficient implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the Special Economic Zones, as proposed by ECOWAS.

In addition, the Ibom Deep Sea Port would reduce carbon emissions by allowing larger, more efficient vessels to carry cargo while also enhancing efficiency by reducing turnaround times.

It was therefore not surprising that after listening to the details and benefits of the project as presented by Governor Eno, an impressed President Tinubu began by commending the governor’s leadership style, generous spirit, selflessness, and broad vision.

According to the President, Governor Eno has provided strong and purposeful leadership that transformed the State quickly. He affirmed that Governor Eno’s leadership style should be an example for other political leaders.

President Tinubu attributed the progress in Akwa Ibom State to consistency of vision and commitment to the collective development goal.

In his words “I have listened to the governor’s concerns about a deep-sea port and a state visit.”

“You have a very good governor, and he has the fear of God and love for his people. I watch the ARISE programme of the State, and have been following developments.

President Tinubu’s support for the project will certainly be a welcome development, and it is expected that the Federal Government will work closely with Akwa Ibom State to ensure the successful completion of this project

In conclusion, the Ibom Deep Sea Port is a critical infrastructure project that has the potential to transform the economy of the state and the nation. Therefore, establishing this symbiotic relationship between the state and federal government will be beneficial to all concerned.

Effiong is Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno

Share