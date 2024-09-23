Eno woos investors for Ibom deep seaport project, others

…assures workers of new minimum wage payment soon

The Akwa Ibom State Government is reportedly wooing investors for the prompt completion of the Ibom Deepsea Port initiated by the previous administrations.

The port, which has a natural draught of 18 metres suitable for large vessels, is part of the Ibom Industrial City project, which also includes petrochemical projects.

Speaking during a media interaction to mark the 37th Anniversary of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno said the port project required huge capital outlay by investors and the Federal Government, adding that the State Government alone would not be able to drive the project to its completion.

“Government is committed to the completion of Ibom Deep Sea Port hence the fraternity with the Federal Government who will help in making the project become a reality, ” he said.

According to the governor, who inherited the port project from both the administrations of Godswill Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel, the State Government would be doing a complete turnaround of the aviation ecosystem.

Read also: Eno seeks FG’s support to build Ibom Deepsea Port, others

Similarly, the governor noted that a new runway was being constructed at the State Airport and new aircraft would be acquired by Ibom Air, saying the State Government wouldn’t be able to execute all the projects by itself at the same time.

“You cannot do such a huge project and same time build a seaport. We are building Ibom Air. What need now is that we should have investors.. We hope we will get the support we need, ” he said.

As part of efforts to address the perennial fuel shortages, the governor also noted that plans were underway to provide CNG buses to ease transportation crisis.

Governor Eno however lamented the unavailability of CNG refilling stations in the State particularly in the Uyo metropolis, saying, “The only refilling station is in Idung Ukoh local government which is about 50 kilometres from Uyo, the state capital”.

On the apparent lack of progress on the payment of the new minimum wage, he said the State Government was committed to the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to workers, but the approval of the consequential adjustment was being awaited.

“Rest assured that Akwa Ibom State will pay the new minimum wage”, said noted.