The two most fundamental drivers of a progressive polity are HOPE and TRUST. Hence, leadership at all times must inspire HOPE in the followership which will in turn cause the followership to invest TRUST in the leadership. When either of HOPE and TRUST is lacking, the business of politics collapses. Such is the case with Nigeria today; hence, agitations, hike in criminality, frustration-induced migration from Nigeria, etcetera.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25th, 2023, presidential election, Peter Obi, couldn’t have put it any more succinctly when he said that the 2023 election is about who the people can TRUST. And Trust does not come by, merely by a leader or an aspiring leader saying to the people: Trust me! Trust in leadership is built on the leader’s proven records of integrity, competency, capacity and commitments to selfless service to the people. Those are the boxes that Peter Obi has ticked in the hearts of Nigerians.

True to character, in the last few days, Peter Obi has been with the flood victims across the country to console and condole with them for their losses, to support them, and to give them Hope that their cycle of calamity can be broken by his government. He did not send his aides or his wife, Margaret or his spokespersons to visit the flood victims on his behalf.

He did not visit them as an afterthought. As a humane leader, the moment he heard of the flood, he suspended all his campaign activities and headed to the flooded communities to be with the people. He, Peter Obi is the reason why Nigerians want to invest their trust in government again.

#LetUsTakeBackOurCountry

Celestine writes for PO Express Media, POEM