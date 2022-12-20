Peter Obi is causing a resurgence of patriotism in Nigerians

“Datti and I are not running for presidency, you Nigerians are the ones running for presidency through us”. Those are the words of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate for the 2023 election, HE Peter Obi that has sparked a resurgence of patriotism across Nigeria.

The 2023 election will be very different from anything we have known in recent decades because Nigerians are in a fight for their lives, the future of their children and the survival of the country. Never in the history of Nigeria has there been such a chastisement of Nigerians with acute poverty, terrorism, banditry, ethno-religious divisions and brazen corruption.

Consequently, as 2023 election draws near, Nigerians are awakening to the truth that in time of existential threat as we are in, partisanship will have to defer to patriotism. When you hear a sitting president whose political party has a horse in the race tell Nigerians to vote for whomever they want to vote for, when you see patriotic groups like “PDP 4 Peter Obi” spring up, when you see high ranking members of the ruling party and main opposition party openly campaigning for HE Peter Obi who is running against their own parties’ presidential candidates, then know ye that a revolution is imminent and a New Nigeria is on the horizon.

Read also: Why we want Peter Obi as president- Groups

One may ask, why this suddence resurgence of patriotism amongst Nigerians, particularly the youths? There might be a number of reasons such as; a viable third force in the race unlike what has been in the past, hunger and hardship has gone round enough in the country to have taught Nigerians that election do has consequences, geopolitical sentiments relating to rotational presidency.

In spite of the above possible reasons, what seem most evident is that there is something about the personality of the former governor of Anambra state that endears him to the people. He exudes sincerity of conviction, has outstanding track records that is rare in our nation’s polity. HE Peter Obi is not antagonist, there is concord betwee his words and actions, and has shown to be a leader that listens to the people which is key in democracy. Indeed, a new Nigeria is on the horizon.

Celestine writes for PO Express Media