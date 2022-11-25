Why we want Peter Obi as president- Groups

Supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have stated reasons why they want him as president in 2023.

The groups led by Like Minds for Peter Obi, met with the state coordinator of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Alagoa Morris on Wednesday, on the way forward for the presidential campaign.

Alagoa said he was aware of the activities of Like Minds for Peter Obi at the grassroots and he was there to encourage them to see how they can do more to actualise the goal of “walking into Aso Rock.”

He noted that it was not going to be easy, but explained that it was the reason why they must work together to vote in Obi come February 2023.

Also speaking, Ebipuado Sapere-Obi, local government campaign coordinator for Sagbama local government area, said Obi will not be reckless with public funds and will not condone corruption.

Sapere-Obi, a former lecturer at Niger Delta University (NDU) also stated that Obi will shape the economy positively.

Read also: Reps to probe Nigeria/China MoU on fibre infrastructure project

Daniel Inebiri, director for Grassroots Mobilisation of Like Minds for Peter Obi, described the LP presidential candidate as a man who will place competence and merit above other considerations.

Julius Laye, state chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), gave reasons for the relationship with Obi, stating that in his time as governor, he did not owe workers’ salaries hence his name stands out.

Laye expressed dissatisfaction at the manner in which civil servants are being treated after 35 years of service, saying some of them even die without receiving their terminal benefits.

John Ndiomu, state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), stressed that the time has come for change. Ndiomu also said “labour is looking for people we can trust, people who can meet our common interests” and called for unity among the supporters.

Okeke Hyacinth, secretary, Youths for Peter Obi, said they were embarking on a three-pronged sensitisation tour to touch the youth on campuses and local government areas.

Patricia Edoumieyekumo, state coordinator, Like Minds for Peter Obi and member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, expressed satisfaction at “the calibre of the persons appointed to head the presidential campaign in Bayelsa.