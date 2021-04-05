Ogbeni, doyen of travel and tourism journalism in Nigeria, turns 66

The name Temi-Tope Ogbeni-Awe certainly rings a bell in the circle of journalism in Nigeria, particularly in the niche of travel writing and reporting. In the more recent 25 years of his life, the man popularly called “Ogbeni,” a Yoruba word which translates to “Mister” devoted his time to creating a niche in the public relations world in the area of destination marketing after over three decade career in journalism spanning Vanguard, The Punch, BusinessDay newspapers and more.

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Ogbeni turned 66 years old in an ongoing (yet to retire) illustrious career and personal life that have influenced many personalities and brands across the world. In the nineties and through the new millennium, Ogbeni practically introduced travel journalism into mainstream media reporting in Nigeria by publishing his many travel destination experiences including Togo, Gambia, South Africa, Ghana and more.

Many Nigerian journalists owe their very first and other international all-expense-paid travels to the actions of Ogbeni who through his establishment of TOPCOMM PR Concept and Events, represents global travel brands in Nigeria including; South African Tourism, South African Airways, Delta Air Lines and many more hospitality and tourism brands. In fact, the mention of the stories of South African Tourism, South African Airways and Delta Air Lines in Nigeria is incomplete without the name Temi-Tope Ogbeni-Awe.

Today, travel and tourism reporting and publications are blossoming in Nigeria through the solid foundation laid and continuously supported by Ogbeni, who is credited as a pioneering leader of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).

In 2010 after my National Youth Service (NYSC) in Lagos, I was opportune to work for Ogbeni; an experience that spans through a decade that will shape and define my future. I was serving as an NYSC volunteer at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos during the then ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Nigeria. It was the Semi-Final match between Nigeria and Spain, which Nigeria eventually won by three goals to one. A conversation ensued between me and Elohor Ovadje, managing editor of Welcome To Nigeria magazine, who was covering the match. She referred me to Ogbeni and after a little while, I summoned the courage to visit Ogbeni in his office somewhere in Palmgrove, Lagos. As I entered the sprawling office where I met a calm man, Ogbeni, who asked a few questions and gave me an assignment to write about my road experience that is newsworthy while commuting to the office.

Eventually, that incident marked the beginning of working for Ogbeni, who is the founder and owner of TOPCOMM PR Concept and Events. While working for Ogbeni, I had the privilege of not only learning the art and science of public relations from one of the very best, but practically witnessed professionalism, open-door leadership, emotional support and impeccable reward for hard-work being demonstrated daily by Ogbeni at the workplace.

In terms of professionalism, Ogbeni is very strict with his job and the delivery, always catering and advocating for nothing but the best for TOPCOMM’s clients, some of whom have stuck with the company for over a decade. Ogbeni is at least 30 minutes early for any appointment, selects media based on writing performance for the company’s numerous all-expense-paid travels to South Africa, United States of America and other countries.

Olivia Cullis, director, corporate communications, Delta Air Lines, describes Ogbeni flawlessly, “Under Ogbeni-Awe’s leadership, TOPCOMM has represented Delta Air Lines in Nigeria since 2006. TOPCOMM has been an outstanding PR agency to work with delivering quality results and ensuring the Delta story gets told. Ogbeni has excellent media contacts and I have always been impressed how is able to position news as much as use his skill and influence to protect Delta’s reputation in the marketplace. A team player with a real can-do attitude, Ogbeni does tremendous work and it is an honour to work with him and his agency.”

As a consummate leader in his chosen industry, Ogbeni exhibited extreme open-door leadership qualities by being accessible to all and sundry without any form of barrier. In the office, astonishingly, all the staff calls him Ogbeni, a far cry from what is obtainable in many corporate organisations in this part of the world. Interestingly, on many occasions where the team have projects outside Lagos, Ogbeni will approve for all other staff members to fly to and from the project locations, while he simply commutes via road because of his phobia for local flights.

Incredibly, a 500-page book may not be enough to describe the emotional support rendered by Ogbeni to the numerous persons who crossed his part. In late 2012, I planned to get married in early 2013 and two tragedies struck! I had an appendicitis operation and all my life savings, about NGN400,000 paid for a new apartment, went to a fraudulent developer. Ogbeni came to my rescue by both paying for the operation and writing me a cheque that got me a new apartment. During his 60th birthday celebrations in the office, his personal driver while eulogizing Ogbeni said he is always excited because Ogbeni literally gives him money daily. In fact, all the security personnel of the building where TOPCOMM is located in Lagos unanimously mentioned Ogbeni as the simplest, friendliest and most charitable boss in the building. Ogbeni only reaffirms Nelson Mandela’s ideals that a nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but its lowest ones.