Monsurat Adeleke: Taking Lagos District III primary healthcare to new level

By Festus Bolaji-Masajuwa

One of the major successes of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first tenure in office was recorded in the area of sound and qualitative healthcare delivery to the people of Lagos.

It is said that health is wealth. The management of health is a collective responsibility that is shared by all the three categories of government in Nigeria. The Federal, state and local governments have their individual areas of focus in matters of healthcare delivery.

The quality of healthcare accessed by the people varies from state to state, and it is dependent on the priority placed on the sector by the political leadership, which mainly is determined to a large extent the personnel put in charge.

Over the years, the Nigerian Civil Service, as a resource centre cum power house of governments, where the creation of ideas, including the formulation of policies for the efficient running and management of the country’s public sector, has always been accused of ineptitude, and a centre for lazy people, who are not prepared to take up bigger challenges that the society throws at her citizens.

This narrative seems to have been proven wrong by a woman who has asserted herself and etched her name in the public health sector of Nigeria.

Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, a technocrat and seasoned health practitioner, has brought her brilliance and personal candour that she obtained from her days in the medical college and other trainings she had undergone both within and from other climes, to bear on the health services of Lagos State Government.

Adeleke drives every task to limitless success, with the uncanny methodologies she deploys in making difficult assignments look very simple.

Her rise in the Civil Service of Lagos State is a clear testament of the transformational leadership style and team spirit that she exhibits in the discharge of her duties and responsibilities that she is saddled with for the good people of Eko, and the country at large.

She is an achiever, who has brought dynamism into her office with undeniable proof that hard work births positive outcomes. The wealth of knowledge and experience she has garnered over time both locally and internationally has paved the way for her success story.

Her ability to employ cutting edge innovation and discipline as work tools are driving forces that have contributed in no small way to the undeniable impact she has made in her career, and especially the office she just vacated, Lagos State Aids Control Agency (LSACA).

As CEO of this Agency, Dr. Adeleke brought care and humaneness to these vulnerable set of Nigerians, whom the society discriminate against.

The empathy she had for this group propelled the introduction of “do it yourself.” This is a test system that took testing of patients closer to them, for effective treatment and management of their cases.

It was an initiative that was applauded by health institutions and medical experts.

The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) under Dr. Adeleke extended free HIV-Testing and Prevention Services to over 1000 Lagos State University students as part of the government’s efforts to halt the spread of HIV in the state.

As part of her accomplishments in LSACA during her tenure as CEO, Palm Avenue PHC recorded zero HIV transmission from mother to child, a feat that was described as epic.

The Lagos State Government, in a bid to reduce Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) deaths and maternal transmission of the virus to the unborn child, has commenced the integration of HIV services into Ilera Eko Health Plan.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Adeleke, with the support and approval of the Governor of Lagos State, extended a hand of support to people living with HIV/AIDS in the state with equipment, training and grants to make them economically independent. The empowerment scheme was a reflection of the inclusiveness of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration

As a government that promotes excellence, and acknowledges outstanding service, His Excellency, Governor Sanwo Olu of Lagos State, who has an eye for sharp mobile brains, has appointed the Lioness of qualitative health, Monsurat Adeleke, to the position of Permanent Secretary, Primary Health Care District III.

This honour done her, and by the antecedents we have witnessed in her career path, the delivery of a new maternal health management style can only be expected.

This will result in a drastic reduction in maternal and infant mortality.

It is expected that Dr. Adeleke, being a tested and trusted hand with proven track record in health management, will give this new assignment the best shot, by deploying her Midas touch to deal decisively with the challenges the office might throw up, all in the interest of the good people of Lagos State.

. Bolaji-Masajuwa is a Lagos-based media consultant