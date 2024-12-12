Leadership: Mastering the beast within

One of the things that can destroy a leader is anger. Many leaders have ended up being victims of their inability to tame this beast. Unfortunately, it is something that needs to be dealt with long before one gets into leadership positions. More often, when an individual gets to the top, there are certain changes you may not be expecting to see. It is like a proverbial smoked fish that can’t be bent. Every leader needs to take personal responsibility to control their temper.

This article is to take lessons from leaders of repute and improve on their ways and processes. In the authorised biography of Steve Jobs, Walter Isaacson describes the temper and anger issues Steve Jobs struggled with. Steve would frequently explode in anger, reducing employees to tears. Senior management had to endure him. For example, he fired an employee on the spot for not being able to answer a question to his satisfaction. All these events earned him a reputation as a difficult boss. An event happened in 2008 in the conference room of Apple’s headquarters. Steve Jobs, then CEO, had just learnt about a critical product delay. Staff members at the scene reported that Steve’s face was turning and his voice rising to a thunderous pitch. He verbally dismantled the project team responsible for the setback. This was Steve Jobs at his worst and most vulnerable. A brilliant innovator brought low by an uncontrolled temper.

Anger is the silent career killer that no leadership handbook adequately prepares you for.

Robert Nardelli, former CEO of Home Depot, is a man whose leadership was characterised by an aggressive management style that prioritised intimidation over inspiration. Indeed, his time at Home Depot brought about changes, including the introduction of Six Sigma quality improvement training. However, in board meetings, he was known for explosive outbursts that left colleagues stunned and demoralized. In 2007, he was ousted from Home Depot, walking away with a $210 million severance package—but with a reputation in tatters. Nardelli moved to Chrysler, which filed for bankruptcy in early 2009.

Neurological research offers fascinating insights. When a leader becomes angry, the brain’s prefrontal cortex—responsible for rational decision-making—becomes temporarily impaired. You’re literally less intelligent when you’re furious. Decisions taken when the brain is not in a steady state are not likely to be the best. Dr. Daniel Goleman, renowned psychologist and author of “Emotional Intelligence,” argues that emotional self-regulation is the most critical leadership skill. “Technical skills and IQ are important,” he notes, “but emotional intelligence is the true differentiator between good and great leaders.”

“Anger is an emotion that every leader must deal with in a deliberate manner.”

Anger is an emotion that every leader must deal with in a deliberate manner. It has destroyed many careers and set ablaze many relationships. It has allowed many to say what they aren’t supposed to say and do what they aren’t supposed to do. Leaders must do all they can to control their temper. Aspiring leaders must start working on their temperament now as it becomes more difficult as you rise to the top. Anger could have a positive effect, but that is when it is well managed. It is normal for leaders to get angry when things fall below their expectations or associates err; however, anger must not be allowed to control their actions. Anger must not be an excuse to hurt others or utter unfavourable statements.

Travis Kalanick’s story with Uber provides an understanding of how uncontrolled anger can dismantle an entire corporate culture. His aggressive, confrontational leadership style created a toxic environment that ultimately led to his resignation in 2017. A series of allegations—from prioritising growth over employee well-being to aggressive public confrontations—demonstrated how unchecked emotions could destroy even the most promising corporate journey.

I would like to offer practical steps that can help master this beast within:

The 10-second rule: When anger rises, pause for 10 seconds. Take a deep breath and possibly take a walk around.

Emotional mapping: Keep a journal tracking emotional triggers. Identify what causes the high temper and try to walk away from it when it comes around.

Find a trusted mentor or coach: Discuss your vulnerability with him or her and together develop a healthier response mechanism.

Great leadership isn’t about never getting angry. It’s about getting angry without being consumed by it. As Nelson Mandela once reflected, “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.” Your anger hurts you more than anyone else. Anger does more damage than good, and every moment of emotional control is a victory not just for you, but for everyone who depends on your judgment. Control your temper, and you will control your career and destiny.

Oluwole Dada is the General Manager at SecureID Limited, Africa’s largest smart card manufacturing plant in Lagos, Nigeria.

