How Africa can prepare her youth for leadership and governance

“The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership,” wrote Chinua Achebe in The Trouble with Nigeria. Similarly, Bishop Matthew Kukah noted, “Almost every leader who came to power did so by accident.” These insights encapsulate a challenge not unique to Nigeria but prevalent across Africa: the absence of systematically prepared leadership. Osita Chidoka opined that to address this problem of accidental leadership in Nigeria, there is the need to “create a system that produces prepared leaders; leadership training and development must become institutional priorities.”

“In contrast, many African leaders ascend to power without such structured preparation, often prioritising party loyalty and patronage over competence.”

Leadership is the cornerstone of governance, and a lack of preparedness among leaders often leads to systemic inefficiencies, corruption, and underdevelopment. The governance challenges across Africa—ranging from poor infrastructure to political instability—underscore the urgent need to cultivate leaders equipped to address the continent’s complex realities. Drawing lessons from global and regional examples, this article explores strategies to prepare Africa’s youth for leadership and governance.

Accidental leadership and its consequences

The phenomenon of “accidental leadership” refers to individuals assuming leadership roles without the requisite skills, vision, or experience. Across Africa, this has led to reactive governance, weak institutions, and an inability to address pressing developmental needs.

Haiti presents a cautionary tale, where decades of unprepared leadership have perpetuated cycles of political instability and economic stagnation. Similarly, in Africa, reliance on unprepared leaders often entrenches systemic issues such as corruption, weak policy implementation, and lack of accountability.

Accidental leadership fosters a culture where governance is reactive rather than proactive. Leaders with inadequate preparation are less likely to articulate and pursue long-term visions, leaving their countries vulnerable to crises and missed opportunities. This recurring pattern raises critical questions: Where and how do African leaders prepare for their roles?

Prepared leadership and implications for development

Globally, the transformative impact of prepared leaders is evident. Leaders such as Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela demonstrate how structured preparation, mentorship, and a clear vision can uplift nations.

Lee Kuan Yew’s leadership transformed Singapore from a struggling post-colonial state into a global economic hub. His success was underpinned by decades of meticulous planning, institutional reforms, and a meritocratic approach to governance. China: The Communist Party’s leadership grooming process involves decades of service at regional and national levels. Leaders like Xi Jinping gain experience in administration, policy, and governance, ensuring they are well-equipped for national leadership.

The Communist Party’s leadership grooming process involves decades of service at regional and national levels. Leaders like Xi Jinping gain experience in administration, policy, and governance, ensuring they are well-equipped for national leadership. United Kingdom: Britain’s parliamentary system emphasises years of service in lower offices, enabling leaders like Margaret Thatcher to ascend with proven credentials and policy achievements.

In contrast, many African leaders ascend to power without such structured preparation, often prioritising party loyalty and patronage over competence. This lack of preparedness undermines governance, policy implementation, and national development.

A case for establishing elite leadership institutions in Africa

To bridge the leadership gap, Africa must invest in the establishment of elite institutions dedicated to leadership development. These institutions can serve as hubs for training, mentorship, and research, fostering a new generation of leaders equipped to address the continent’s unique challenges.

Leadership academies: Establishments of institutions like the National Institute for Leadership Development and the Africa Leadership Academy (ALA) in most African nations can provide targeted training for young politicians, public servants, and community leaders. Critical modules should include governance, ethics, strategic planning, and crisis management, amongst others. Curriculum reform: Incorporating leadership education into school curricula at all levels can help instill leadership values and skills early. This approach ensures that leadership development is not limited to political or professional spheres but becomes a societal norm. Mentorship programmes: Pairing young leaders with experienced mentors can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical governance. Such programmes can leverage Africa’s existing pool of experienced professionals and leaders. Each country in Africa should create mentorship institutes by act of parliament to oversee the effective running of mentorship for aspiring young leaders across various disciplines. Electoral integrity: Strengthening mechanisms for electoral transparency and fairness can promote merit-based leadership. Primary debates and public assessments, akin to systems in the United States, can evaluate candidates’ policy depth and readiness for governance.

Recommendations based on Africa Agenda 2063

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 provides a comprehensive framework for the continent’s transformation. Leadership development aligns directly with its aspirations, particularly Aspiration 1 (A prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development) and Aspiration 6 (An Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people).

Increase investment in leadership training: Allocate resources to establish leadership academies and fund training programs for emerging leaders. This investment is crucial for building a pipeline of skilled and visionary leaders. Foster regional cooperation: Encourage regional bodies like ECOWAS and SADC to create cross-border leadership training initiatives. Such collaboration can standardise governance best practices across the continent. Promote youth participation in governance: Create platforms that allow young people to engage in policy-making, community leadership, and public service. Africa’s youth demographic is a powerful asset that must be harnessed for sustainable development. Leverage technology for leadership development: Invest in digital platforms that provide online courses, virtual mentorship, and knowledge-sharing forums. This approach can democratise access to leadership resources, particularly for individuals in remote areas. Strengthen civic education: Educate citizens about the importance of leadership quality, governance, and active participation in political processes. Informed citizens are better equipped to demand accountability and visionary leadership.

Conclusion

Africa’s future hinges on the quality of its leaders. Addressing the prevalence of accidental leadership requires a deliberate shift towards structured preparation, systemic reforms, and a focus on youth development. By investing in elite institutions, mentorship programs, and civic education, Africa can build a new generation of leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of governance and drive sustainable development.

Prepared leadership is not a luxury but a necessity. For Africa to achieve its developmental aspirations and realise the vision of Agenda 2063, it must prioritise leadership training, propagate inclusivity, and strengthen governance systems. The time to act is now, for the stakes—Africa’s progress, stability, and prosperity—could not be higher than we ever imagined.

