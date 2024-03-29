“Japa” and those still trapped in Nigeria

In recent years, the term “JAPA” has gained traction among Nigerian youths, symbolising the mass exodus of talented individuals seeking greener pastures abroad. However, amidst this wave of migration, a significant portion of the population remains trapped in Nigeria, facing myriad challenges that compel them to stay despite the allure of opportunities elsewhere.

Many professionals and vibrant youths with bright futures in a critical logjam are inevitably trapped by the present administration. The government in Nigeria is an oppressive regime meant for the Anarwins, Hoi-Pollois, and the poorest of the people.

Is it possible to find a “Renaissance man” probably hoodwinked by the circumstances of Nigeria’s economic crisis?

Many artisans and craftsmen who could visualise a prosperous future have equally travelled out of the country. No one survives in present-day Nigeria without cutting corners. Some of our parents and grandparents lived during times of austerity in the 1980s or the Great Depression in the USA.

Times were indeed tough, and paying jobs were hard to find. Frugality was the word of the day and the need of the hour. Sadly, while nations and countries around the world developed, striving to prevent such hard conditions and occurrences, Nigeria, which repeats history all the time, invoked doom on her citizens to prove that it’s someone’s ‘turn’ to flourish.

While JAPA represents a quest for better economic prospects, it also reflects the systemic failure and socio-economic inequalities plaguing Nigeria. The country’s youth grapple with high unemployment rates, dilapidated infrastructure, inadequate healthcare, and substandard education systems. These factors, coupled with political instability and insecurity, fuel the desire to escape in search of a better life. Taking precaution cannot help anyone out of the quagmire. The best solution is to leave the country for good. When you arrive in a newly developed country, the patience, grit, and endurance you exhibit will bear fruit in no time.

In the 1930s, scarcity mentality and poverty emerged in many countries. In the 21st century, African leaders are attempting to impoverish citizens through various taxes, tributes, tariffs, customs, dues, and duties. Nigeria, in the age of technology and industrial revolutions, is facing scarce, uncertain situations. Civil servants and private sector workers are frustrated with their inadequate salaries and wages.

Many Nigerians struggle with limited resources, visa requirements, and high migration costs, leading to poverty and despair. The political class’s incompetence in Nigeria is seen as a pity, benefiting Europe and America. The West’s touted ‘democracy’ has never developed or prospered in any African country, leaving many trapped in a cycle of poverty and despair.

The departure of skilled professionals creates a ripple effect. Those left behind grapple with the consequences of brain drain, facing a shortage of expertise crucial for development. This exodus can exacerbate existing socio-economic disparities, creating a cycle where underdevelopment fuels further emigration. Addressing the root causes of brain drain, such as limited opportunities or brain drain, is essential to break this cycle and ensure a brighter future for Nigeria.

A multifaceted approach is needed to address the challenges faced by Nigerians. Comprehensive reforms tackling corruption, improving governance, and fostering economic growth are crucial. Investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure will create an enabling environment for progress and prosperity. This will require cooperation among all stakeholders – the government, the private sector, and civil society.

Furthermore, efforts should be made to harness the potential of the Nigerian diaspora and encourage their active participation in the country’s development. By leveraging their skills, knowledge, and resources, Nigeria can benefit from the contributions of its citizens abroad while fostering a sense of belonging and pride among its people.

Lastly, the rural dwellers and farmers are about to enter the exacting and arduous planting season, but they have to do this with tears and cliques of uncertainty. The political leaders’ brusqueness in dealing with the poor despite their grim struggle against poverty and misfortune could always depict that they were unlucky. Ultimately, the phenomenon of JAPA underscores the urgent need for systemic change in Nigeria. When would Nigeria realise its full potential and offer hope for a brighter future for generations to come?