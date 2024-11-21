Humanistic management practices: Enhancing working conditions in Nigeria for foreign firms

The spotlight, in recent times, has increasingly turned on the working conditions of employees in Nigeria, particularly examining with regards to foreign firms, with emphasis on those of Asian origin. With globalisation shaping the Nigerian economy, these international companies wield significant power in driving growth and progress. However, concerns have arisen regarding their impact on employee wellbeing, job satisfaction and work-life balance, prompting a closer look at their management practices and commitment to humanistic principles.

Humanistic management is a movement that advocates a departure from traditional and mechanistic approaches to human resource management, prioritising the well-being and dignity of employees. While the mechanical approach to employee engagement views workers as mere ‘tools’ in an organisation, humanistic management recognises the inherent value of everyone, first as a human being, and secondly as an employee. It strives to enhance their physical, mental, and emotional health, emphasizing the importance of respecting all forms of labour laws.

In Nigeria, the enforcement of labour policies, employment contracts, and minimum wages – among other statutory instruments, often falls short of minimum global standard. Whereas the more developed countries of the global north strictly make and enforce employment laws and uphold employment contracts, Nigeria seems to be struggling with the challenges of implementation and compliance with basic standards – and this has serious implications for employee and employee family wellbeing, as well as the health and safety of the public. The recent explosion in Bodija residential estate in Ibadan, Nigeria, is an example of some of the extreme cases in which the lives and properties of employees, and those of the public was exposed to unimaginable danger leading to monumental losses. the presence of illegal miners and the potential involvement of foreigners underscores the challenges faced by workers in hazardous industries, where safety regulations may be totally absent or poorly enforced. This poses risks not only to the workers themselves but also to their families who rely on their income and well-being. The incident also raises questions about the impact of such incidents on local communities, including disruptions to daily life, potential displacement, and psychological trauma.

Back to humanistic management of which more common instances tend to affect the everyday lived experiences of employees, whose exploitation seems to be producing high profits, in the name of surplus value, that seemingly culpable employers seem to return to their owners. The un-humanistic management of human resources produces adverse implications for employees, their work/productivity, and family, with multiplier consequences on public labour in the affected area and beyond. In most cases, it affects their physical, mental, social, and spiritual health and wellbeing, sometimes by way of chronic diseases, disabilities, and even loss of life. In developed countries, strict regulations ensure that workers’ rights, health, and life are protected, and minimum wage laws are consistently enforced, providing employees with a safety net and fair compensation. Again, Nigeria still faces issues such as widespread informal employee employment practices, weak enforcement of regulations, and insufficient penalties for non-compliance. As a result, many Nigerian workers are vulnerable to exploitation, with some earning below subsistence wages and lacking basic workplace protections, infrastructural deficiencies, and lack of a good working environment. The disparity highlights the need for relevant government ministries and agencies to strengthen regulatory frameworks and enhance enforcement mechanisms to safeguard the rights and well-being of workers in Nigeria, especially those in Asian firms.

One of the key aspects of humanistic management is the affordance and promotion of work-life balance among employees. In Nigeria, where long working hours and high levels of job stress are common, foreign firms can make a positive impact by implementing policies that support employees in achieving a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives. Flexible work arrangements, telecommuting options, and support for childcare and eldercare responsibilities are good examples.

Furthermore, these firms can prioritise employee health and safety by investing in workplace safety measures, providing access to healthcare benefits, and promoting wellness programs. Foreign firms can demonstrate their commitment to ethical and responsible business practices by ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in their operations. This includes adhering to labour laws and regulations, respecting the rights of workers, and engaging with local communities in a socially responsible manner.

Ultimately, the Nigerian state, through its regulatory and enforcement apparatuses and foreign firm employers has key roles to play in transforming the currently dysfunctional conditions of employees in Nigeria. By embracing humanistic management practices that prioritise the well-being, development, and dignity of the labour force and the citizens’, these organisations can contribute to a more positive and sustainable work environment. As Nigeria continues to strive for economic growth and development, the adoption of humanistic principles by foreign firms can catalyse positive change in the country’s labour market.

Michael Fasina is the Research Assistant at the Institute for Work and Family Integration, Lagos. He can be reached via email ([email protected]) or phone, 07038097730.

