Germany confirms 11,600 physiotherapists are needed in its aging population 

Germany is urgently seeking about 11,600 physiotherapists as the ageing population creates increased demand, according to a report. The report indicates that high levels of unfilled positions for physiotherapists and dental assistants were recorded in 2023/2024.

A study by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s public health agency, forecasts that the percentage of people aged 65 or older will rise from the current 21% to 29% by 2030, thereby intensifying the need for physiotherapists.

The study attributes the most significant shortages to the ageing population. “This increases the burden on existing skilled labour,” according to the authors of the study, carried out by the Competence Centre for Securing Skilled Labour at the German Economic Institute (IW).

In 2023/2024, around 47,400 positions in Germany’s healthcare sector remained unfilled due to a lack of suitably qualified applicants, indicating this sector is the most affected by the country’s skilled labour shortage, according to a new study.

Healthcare and construction workers needed

In general, the study highlighted a significant shortfall of skilled labour in Germany, with particular shortages in healthcare and construction. The study revealed a shortfall of 7,350 dental assistants and 7,100 healthcare and nursing staff.

The institute, which is affiliated with employers, reported an average shortage of more than 530,000 qualified workers across all industries from July 2023 to June 2024.

The second-largest shortfall was in preparatory construction-site work, construction installation, and other finishing trades, with around 42,000 vacancies. Additionally, the construction electrics sector struggled to fill 10,350 positions.

These figures highlight the growing challenges in finding qualified personnel to meet the demands in critical sectors of the German economy.

Ageing populations and the strain on health systems

Germany’s urgent need for physiotherapists highlights a growing global trend in the demand for healthcare workers. As populations age, healthcare systems worldwide are under increasing strain, leading to a shortage of skilled professionals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has projected a global shortage of 10 million health workers by 2030, with the most severe impacts felt in low- and lower-middle-income countries.

This shortage is driven by factors such as an ageing population, rising healthcare demands, and the migration of healthcare workers to wealthier nations. To combat these challenges, the WHO introduced the Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health: Workforce 2030.

This initiative aims to enhance the recruitment, training, development, and retention of health workers. The strategy underscores the importance of evidence-based policies, increased health financing, and international cooperation to ensure equitable access to healthcare services worldwide.

The need for a well-prepared and adequately staffed healthcare workforce has never been more critical, and addressing this issue is essential for meeting the healthcare needs of an ageing global population.

