Good morning, Nigeria!

In 1960, the prospect of a new country was great, buoyed by the crude oil in the South. But by 1970, Nigeria was under massive underdevelopment. 25 years of unbroken democratic rule in Nigeria exemplified one thing: Nigerian political leaders are not smart—historically, politically, economically, and otherwise. They always have an Achilles heel in the same place. There’s no midway point for Nigeria; it’s either we get it right or we’re doomed. Standing and gazing is only an occupation of a terrified mind. An ungodly nation consumes its inhabitants, who will deliver the trapped population from the hunger pangs and fangs of devouring beasts. In the poem “Good Morning, Sun,” Dmitriy Kokavev recounted the miseries, weeping, loss, death, and tears that beheld the rising sun. Nigeria grants life and watches it disappear; would Nigeria disappear one day and be no more?

Nobody speaks in Nigeria at the moment. The highest political office in the country is like a “white witch coven,” where the relish of every machination is actualized. Farmers have to wait for the early and later rain, patiently observing the weather and expecting a bounteous harvest. The Presidency has every wish met with a wink, and whoever dares to exercise such authority, whether nationally or internationally, does not just receive a backlash but may not live to recount the ordeals. Therefore, the voices of opposition are usually moderate; other powers and principalities mark their time and wait for an opportune season.

The sly moves of the Tinubu-led administration do not excite the majority, but the uneasy calm further complicates and dampens the hope of poor Nigerians. There has been revocation, closure, seizure, retrenchment, destruction, clampdown, and apparent impoverishment as far as the economy and finance are concerned. No one is born with character, compassion, competence, or commitment, whether naturally or supernaturally, but we must necessarily add them to our lives, especially when we intend to lead others. While we see nothing ahead except economic gloom, unemployment, and hard times, it’s pertinent to believe in our children and their future.

Fighting corruption is said to be dangerous in Nigeria, and no leader even makes an attempt. History beckoned to us on January 15, 1966, with the bloodiest coup d’état in the country, causing the deaths of several political figures. It was described as a brief and temporary revolution to end corruption and ethnic rivalry when ministers at that time lived flamboyant lifestyles and looted public funds at the expense of ordinary citizens. As we endure the remaining years of Tinubu, many would wish that a little relief would come from any angle to placate and succour the masses.

Our world puts everyone under threat and constant trepidation. Motorists do not have insurance. Drivers drink and drive. Bullies are in schools, homes, and churches. Online predators are all over the internet. There’s an elusive peace. Would any hard-working citizen listen to a voice that says, “Nigeria is broke, poor, and fragile?” Are Nigerians not better off without a government? What does the ordinary Nigerian benefit from the government? Internet fraud, cybercrime, and drug trafficking have taken over among youth. Trucks and trailers that carry animals and goods are now used to carry human beings. Imagine a Nigeria where the vast oil reserves translate to prosperity for all. Imagine a nation where the fertile farmlands yield bountiful harvests, eliminating hunger. Imagine a society where education empowers every child and innovation flourishes. Such is the Nigeria of our dreams.

The dawn of a new day in Nigeria is a call to action. It’s an invitation to engage in meaningful dialogue, to further inclusive growth, and to build a nation where every citizen can thrive. Our mornings are not just the start of a new day; they are symbols of hope and renewal. They remind us that no matter the challenges we face, each day offers a chance to make a positive impact. The human mind has a natural tendency to criticise, but practically not many things are accomplished by criticism. Though criticism weakens and wounds, does the present government give any hoot about the voices of critics? We may not be better than others, but we are not hard and cruel. There may be one or two things we do not know about the APC-controlled federal government, but most of what we know is true. We do not criticise from the place of superiority but for correction and direction.

As the first rays of sunlight bathe the bustling cities and several countrysides of our beloved nation, we are reminded of the boundless potential that lies within Nigeria. Each morning presents us with an opportunity to reflect on our achievements, acknowledge our challenges, and envision a brighter future for every Nigerian.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Awgbu.