From grit to growth: Overcoming work challenges in Nigeria

As we wrap up 2024, I want to highlight our nation’s most valuable resource – our people! Nigerians are known for their grit, positivity, and adaptability, particularly regarding work and life. We have an incredible ability to face challenges head-on and rise above difficulties. Our drive keeps us moving forward, but beneath the success stories are the real, everyday struggles of navigating the world of work.

From the frustration of job hunting in a tough market to landing a job only to discover the work culture isn’t what you expected, to making tough decisions about changing roles, Nigerians face numerous challenges. Whether it’s climbing the career ladder, managing office politics, balancing work-life stress, or coping with layoffs, figuring out how to handle these situations can be overwhelming for both experienced professionals and those just starting their careers.

In times like these, it helps to hear the real-life stories from those who have been through it all; the highs, the lows, and everything in between. After all, we often learn best (or second best) from the experiences of others. This is why conversations around work, culture, and people are more important than ever. Creating spaces where people can share their experiences and offer practical advice for real-world challenges in Nigerian workplaces is crucial.

Over the past few months on my podcast, OnPeople, I’ve spoken with founders, CEOs, builders, and operators about their work and leadership journeys. Their experiences, insights, and learnings have been eye-opening, especially the qualities of grit, positivity, and adaptability I mentioned earlier. They have also shared skills that have gotten them far, and misconceptions they had to let go of. Unfortunately, these skills are rarely taught in our institutions, and most people only learn them through personal experience.

Each year, approximately 600,000 Nigerian graduates enter the workforce, many without the soft skills and workplace knowledge they need to succeed. Our universities and polytechnics emphasise technical knowledge, but there’s little to no formal training on navigating the world of work. This gap leaves many feeling frustrated. And the challenges don’t just affect new graduates as seasoned professionals face similar struggles when they transition to new roles, step into leadership, or switch industries.

Despite these challenges, the resilience, ingenuity, and adaptability of Nigerians remain our greatest strengths. By sharing our stories, learning from one another, and equipping ourselves with the right skills, we can continue to overcome obstacles and build thriving careers. Together, we have the power to shape better workplaces, cultivate stronger leadership, and drive meaningful change nationally. As we move into a new year, let’s embrace the opportunities ahead and support each other in unlocking our full potential in the ever-evolving world of work.

To a fulfilling 2025!

Toun Tunde-Anjous is the Founder of The People Practice, an HR Advisory firm powering businesses through people, culture and technology. She is also the co-host of OnPeople – A podcast about People at Work.

