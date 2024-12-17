Makinde okays N80,000 for Oyo workers as Nasarawa pays N70,500

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State.

The Government workers in Oyo State will begin to enjoy the ₦80,000 minimum wage agreed upon by State and Labour from January 2025.

Although, the Federal Government fixed the minimum wage at N70,000 but some States had agreed to pay above to the National standard to the workers.

However, the Oyo State Government on Tuesday reached an agreement with the Organized Labour on the implementation of the minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, said that the agreement was reached with Olanike Adeyemo, the Secretary to the State Government, who is the Chairman of the Negotiating Council and Olubunmi Oni, Head of Service and others, signing for Government, while Kayode Martins of the NLC and Bosun Olabiyi of the TUC, alongside other Labour leaders, signed for the Organised Labour.

The negotiating Council agreed that the new minimum wage salary structure would be effective nominally from July 1st, 2024 but financially from January 1st, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government and Organized Labour have finally reached agreement over a new minimum wage being pegged at N70, 500, bringing to an end the over two weeks industrial dispute embarked upon by workers in the State.

The agreement was signed during a meeting with the State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, with officials of the Organized Labour, comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), held at the Government House in Lafia.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction that government and the Organized Labour were able to reach the agreement after prolonged negotiations, pointing out that following the enactment of the new minimum wage by the Federal Government, “Nasarawa State being law-abiding has no option than to also implement the new wage.”

“As a law-abiding state, as a law abiding Governor, His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule agreed to a minimum wage of N70, 500, which is what we are here to sign today,” he said, assuring workers in the State that no member of the Organized Labour would be victimised as a result of the strike action.

“Strike action is not illegal. It is allowed within the norms of labour activities. It is like a child trying to protest the father and needs more attention. As difficult as it was to accept and to understand the strike action, we are happy that with all the ongoing negotiations we have come to an agreement so that, at least now the organized labour can withdraw the strike and normalcy will resume immediately.

“Be rest assured, and I will reiterate that on behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor, no member of the labour union, will be victimized as a result of the strike action. Nasarawa State belongs to all of us, and together, we shall salvage Nasarawa State”, he stated.

