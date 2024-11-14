Epe and little things that matter

It is an acceptable norm that a democratically elected government must meet the needs of the people that voted it into power. They enjoy the ultimate sovereignty from the liberty perspective. Since governance derives its backing and support from the constitution and the people, it is mandatory for the same government to listen, carry along, and feed the people back about its activities.

The Chairman, Epe Local Government Council Area of Lagos State, Princess Surah Animashaun, should be applauded for the giant strides she has made in less than three years of her administration. It is also important to note that governance that impacts positively on the citizens is about doing the little things that matter. There is no doubt that the Chairperson has done this effectively in the last 40 months, thereby creating a good impression of her person and administration on the psyche of the average Epe indigenes. However, to discerning minds, her achievements so far in the council are products of good preparation, strategic thinking, and the political will to act.

The engineering ingenuity that the administration has made in the construction of 7 blocks of classrooms at Army Junior High School in Epe is there for all to see. It is the miracle of the decade when you consider that the construction of toilets and boreholes at ward A2 during the outbreak of the cholerea epidemic and clearing of bushes and reconstruction and grading of roads at Yeguda and Igbapawa in the riverine area of the council for the free flow of flood has remained largely intractable.

Epe, one of the divisions in Lagos State, which had for a long time been on the wrong side of the development index in the state, is gradually wearing a new look and a facelift. In the last few years, the town had languished under the heavy yoke of bad roads and twin problems of flooding and erosion. All past efforts at addressing this sore had ended in a fiasco, as much of the work was badly done by local contractors.

The good numbers of those who held sway as chairman and public officeholders in the council during the locust era of the military and the current civil rule did their best. Indeed, during the testimony period, the youth leaders of Wards A2 and A5, Comrades Saheed Balogun and Adeoyin Adeoye, testified to the giant strides of work done by the chairperson, Princess Surah Animashaun, in the construction of two blocks of eight public restroom facilities in Erepoto and the distribution of back-to-school packages, school bags, books, and writing materials for pupils. Imam Tobun Yusuff, youth leader ward D1, thumbed up for the chairperson, especially in the areas of free 200 GCE forms for Epe indigenes of all ages annually.

At the inception of her administration on July 27, 2021, Chairman Princess Surah Animashaun promised the Epe citizenry that her administration would give attention to the challenges of wresting Epe from infrastructural decay, flooding, and erosion, identified as the loudest sources of misery to the inhabitants of the town. Although not many of the people believed the chairman then, she has commenced a process in earnest to remove the shameful scar of rot from the town.

In the past 3 years and 4 months, which is approximately 40 months now, Epe residents have witnessed the noticeable impacts of governmental presence. The loudest indication of Animashaun’s determination to fulfil her promises to make Epe town a modern metropolis is the new face city centre. In this regard, she has constructed many visible roads, reconstruction of schools, and rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres within the local government council area, making many Epe indigenes to benefit from her administration.

The seriousness of her administration was also capped with the disbursement of bursary awards to indigent students of tertiary institutions of the local government in the sum of N50,000 each to 470 people and also the reimbursement of market women and men, artisans, and others with N10,000 each to over 500 people to boost their businesses and marketing strategies within the council area of Lagos State.

The popular Ayetoro and other markets have been given a complete facelift. The same goes for the waterworks and Alaka road network up to Agric, as well as many roads in Epe. What about the construction of inner street roads, namely Akodu Street, Adewale Logun Street, Shagari Housing Estate Gate, Alhaja Khadijat Kareem Street, and others within the Epe city? Little things do matter! The youths and other unemployed persons in the city have taken advantage of this development and are gainfully employed. Many men are able to provide for their families. And there is joy in the city!

However, in order to sustain the good work being done, one needs to counsel the chairperson of the need to curtail the activities of dirty and filthy environments, especially from those who dump refuse on the ground indiscriminately. The street sweepers were fully employed to clean up the roads and pack the refuse generated to the designated refuse dumpsites. Furthermore, the drainage channels around the redesigned roads should be cleared and the debris removed immediately.

What has come to the fore from the foregoing is the manifestation of the campaign slogan of the Chairman: Iya Epe, Itesiwaju Epe lo je wa logun (The continued progress of Epe is our priority).

Òrúnbon, a journalist, poet and public affairs analyst, writes in from Epe, Lagos State. Can be reached via; [email protected] or 08034493944 and 08029301122.

