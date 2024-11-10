Dutch venture builder unveils Lagos hub to empower startups, entrepreneurs

L-R: Nelson Ajulo, chief executive officer of 15Wins Ventures; Michel Deelen, consul general of the Netherlands in Lagos; Valkamiya Ahmadu, senior policy advisor on Economic and Political Affairs at Netherlands Embassy, Abuja; Sonia Onovughakpo Fajusigbe, policy advisor on Entrepreneurship, Youth Employment and Health Care at the consulate general of the Netherlands in Lagos; Bengt van Loosdrecht, ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, at the unveiling of the Z-Habitat Hub in Lagos.

15Wins Ventures, a Dutch-based venture builder, has unveiled a new hub in Lagos, an infrastructure built to empower startups and grow entrepreneurial spirit among Nigerian youths.

The new facility known as Z-Habitat Hub, will host workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking events that enable young and enterprising Nigerians with innovative ideas to collaborate.

Speaking at the unveiling of the hub in Lagos, Bengt van Loosdrecht, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, said the hub will create equitable opportunities for underserved communities.

According to him, Nigeria has a flourishing domestic private sector, driven by young and well-educated individuals.

“Nigeria’s youth is in for an exciting future with this type of dynamic hub because this is what is obtainable in other rapidly developing regions,” Loosdrecht said.

Nelson Ajulo, chief executive officer of 15Wins Ventures, described the hub as a place where technology, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit come together.

Ajulo said the idea of setting up a hub aligns with the company’s goal of building a sustainable foundation for African tech development and bringing resources from its base in the Netherlands to local talent in West Africa.

He said the company is out to provide local entrepreneurs and creatives with the resources, mentorship, and networks they need to turn their ideas into impactful solutions.

“Through Zarttalent, we have trained nearly 500 students and provided scholarships to underserved women. Now, with Z-Habitat, we are expanding our commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth and the broader community,’’ he said.

He said the launch of Z-Habitat underscores’ commitment to fostering homegrown innovation and providing a structured, supportive environment for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“As Lagos startup landscape continues to thrive, Z-Habitat is poised to play a critical role in helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into impactful solutions that drive long-term growth,” he added.

