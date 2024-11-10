All eyes on Lagos theatre festival

…Four-day extravaganza to revive theatre culture

Once again, Lagos is living up to its billing as the entertainment and culture hub of West Africa, with a first-of-its-kind theatre festival.

Aptly tagged, Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF), the epoch event is promising to celebrate culture, creativity, and community for four days across different venues in Lagos.

According to the organizers, the LITF, a vibrant four-day extravaganza, will from November 14-17, 2024, thrill Lagosians and visitors alike to unending varieties of excitement across theatrical shows, live performances, workshops, and more.

The lineup of activities include, about 25 enthralling plays in four venues, three international shows from United States, South Africa, Zambia, among others that will transform each of the venues into a theatrical hub, buzzing with vendors and interactive activities, making LITF a truly immersive experience for the attendees.

The three international plays include: Satchmo at the Waldorf (United States), which features a one-man portrayal of jazz legend Louis Armstrong, reflecting on race, betrayal, and the price of fame in the final days of his life.

METSI, the second play from South Africa, is a spiritual and dramatic story of love and survival in a flood-ridden community, exploring the challenges of life and the forces that shape human destiny, while ‘Without A Kiss from Zambia’, is a raw and powerful exploration of lost love, domestic violence, and the systemic struggles faced by vulnerable women in an unjust world.

Speaking on the mission of the festival, recently at a media parley at Marina House in Lagos, Bolanle Austen-Peters, a visionary lawyer and celebrated stage and movie director/producer and the founder of the festival, noted that Nigeria has abundant talent and gifted hands across the creative sector that are making huge impacts across the world.

Hence, the festival aims to celebrate the creatives and promote the richness of Nigerian and African theatre by providing a platform for local and international artists to showcase their talents.

The festival, according to her, also seeks to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary theatre, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration.

Offering details of the festival activities, she noted that it will commence on November 14, 2024 with workshops at the John Randle Centre, Onikan, Lagos. The workshops are designed to support and inspire creatives in the arts. They will cover a wide range of topics including; the role of insurance and finance in the creative arts, dramatic story telling reading workshop and the role of radio in theatre arts.

However, the opening night celebration comes up on November 15, 2024, at Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, by 6:00 pm.

The opening, according to Austen-Peters, will be a grand evening of theatrical performance by BAP Productions, her theatre company, amid an unforgettable showcase of Nigerian talent and artistry, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of drama, laughter, and cultural exchange in Lagos.

From November 16-17, 2024, theatre will come alive as 25 plays stage across four iconic Lagos venues: Terra Kulture, Muson Centre, University of Lagos, and Glover Hall, between 12pm and 8pm, simultaneously, creating a vibrant hub of art and culture all over the city.

The uniqueness of the festival is that each location will have dedicated festival grounds with vendor stalls for snacks, drinks, arts, and crafts; sponsor booths for brand activation; face painting and activities for kids and the young at heart; a drinks/food village where festival goers can sit and relax while they wait for their shows and games and interactive activities for all ages.

The festival promises a bustling, family-friendly atmosphere where audiences can engage with live theatre and Lagos’ local artisans alike.

It will come to a close on November 17, 2024 night at Terra Kulture Arena by 7:00 pm, where Broda Shaggi will bring his unique humour, amid celebrity guest appearances, and high-energy skits to the Terra Kulture stage, delivering an entertaining finale that celebrates the power of performance and laughter.

In his remarks at the press parley, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, highlighted the festival’s potential to empower Nigerian youth and stimulate the country’s economy. “This festival presents unique opportunities for young people and supports our vision for a stronger creative industry. Nigeria’s image can be enhanced globally through entertainment, and this platform will allow the world to see the vibrant, talented voices that define us,” he said.

As well, John Momoh, chairman of Channels Television, and chairman, festival’s planning committee, reiterated the need to support the creative industry, noting that Nigeria’s path to success begins with a vibrant creative sector.

“Nigeria has immense talent in the arts, and with the right support, the creative sector can truly flourish. The festival will succeed because we have dedicated professionals ready to make it happen,” Momoh said, while praising the Lagos State government’s commitment to making the festival a reality.

For Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River State, the festival is timely and will further boost Lagos’s position as a cultural hub.

“Lagos deserves this kind of international event. Nigeria has the largest film industry in the world, and it’s time to celebrate our own work on a grand stage. Events like these reinforce the credibility of our creative industry,” Duke noted.

Representing the practitioners, Bimbo Manuel, a veteran actor, expressed excitement that the festival would rekindle the once thriving Lagos theatre culture.

“Theater can bring livelihoods back to many, but sustained government commitment is essential. I commend the state for its progress so far,” he noted, adding that the industry benefits numerous professionals contributing to its revival.

As attendees await the festival and finishing touches are given to the preparations Austen-Peters is excited by the job opportunities the festival will be creating.

“This festival will generate jobs for 24,000 young people, which is why I committed to it. We have taken plays internationally to places like Dubai and South Africa, and now we will showcase that same caliber at home,” she assured.

The festival has the Lagos State Government, First Bank, Dormanlong Engineering, Craneburg Construction as the major sponsors.

It is also supported by Amstel Malta, Tiger, Legend, Africa Magic, Pulse, Beat FM, Classic FM, Smooth FM, Trace, Channels, and Africa Movie Channel.

