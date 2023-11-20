Employing advanced technologies for improved production in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry

The Nigerian economy depends significantly on the oil and gas sector. Despite persistent challenges, recent technological advancements, including robotics, advanced instrumentation, drones, and rapid progress in artificial intelligence solutions, are bringing about a transformative era for the industry. This article explores the potential of these cutting-edge technologies to enhance sub-surface production monitoring, enabling real-time measurement, and ensuring the secure transportation of produced volumes across an extensive network of pipelines and surface installations in a bid to contribute to the enhancement of Nigeria’s economic prosperity through technological innovation.

Oil and gas production companies often encounter the unique challenge of accurately accounting for production volumes from individual reservoirs. This is essential for gaining a comprehensive understanding of production across assets, whether for reservoir performance evaluation, automated/autonomous control, or financial allocation/revenue recognition. The prevalent use of traditional methods, primarily relying on surface monitoring and single subsurface instrumentation, imposes limitations on production teams. These methods result in measurements of commingled production and the utilisation of mechanical control devices, which are not only costly but also necessitate production interruptions for activation. Moreover, these approaches offer limited granularity, accuracy, and real-time visibility into production activities. In such a context, the precise measurement and control of volumes become critical considerations, especially in an environment where delays can have substantial economic implications.

In revolutionising the oil and gas sector, advanced technologies, particularly automation and instrumentation, emerge as transformative solutions to the intricate challenges faced by production companies. Accurate accounting of production volumes from individual reservoirs is a pivotal necessity for comprehensive insights into reservoir performance, automated control, and financial allocation. The adoption of automation and instrumentation, extending to downhole installations, becomes a linchpin for enhanced operational efficiency. A use case can be seen in the provision of remote or even autonomous actuation of downhole values to shut off watered-out zones. Real-time insights generated by AI-powered analytics bring about a seismic shift, optimising production processes and minimising downtime. This not only addresses the limitations of traditional methods reliant on surface monitoring and single subsurface instrumentation but also transcends the hurdles of commingled production measurements and cumbersome mechanical control devices.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of automation and instrumentation downhole sets the stage for a second wave of value capture through data leveraging. The data captured from these devices becomes a treasure trove when integrated into AI-driven analytics. Informed decision-making processes, optimised extraction strategies, and maximal resource recovery become not just aspirational but tangible outcomes. Precision instrumentation and robotics empower precise volume measurements, providing not only regulatory compliance but also a strategic advantage in maintaining control over production rates. The seamless integration of these groundbreaking technologies is not just about elevating operational efficiency; it is a strategic imperative for capturing maximum value from the rich data streams produced. The result is not just a technologically advanced oil and gas sector but a paradigm of resilience and economic impact for Nigeria.

This technological leap delivers not only enhanced granularity, accuracy, and real-time visibility into production activities but also serves as a strategic imperative in a landscape where delays can bear significant economic ramifications. The result is a holistic solution that aligns with the overarching goal of elevating operational efficiency, curbing costs, and optimising resource utilisation. The outcome is a more agile, economically impactful, and resilient oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Additionally, strategically placed sensors along pipelines facilitate real-time data collection, enabling the early detection of leaks or abnormalities to avert potential environmental disasters and protect economic resources. Autonomous robotic systems navigating pipelines further contribute to economic prosperity by reducing the need for intervention, enhancing safety, and optimising operational efficiency. The synergy between subsurface and surface applications becomes not just a technological advancement but a holistic strategy for bolstering Nigeria's economic resilience and impact in the oil and gas sector.

As we delve into the practical applications of these technologies, a seamless segue emerges, shifting the focus from subsurface installations to the economic potential of surface applications. Drones, armed with AI algorithms, take centre stage in patrolling pipeline routes, providing heightened security measures and minimising the risk of unauthorised access, thus safeguarding vital infrastructure. This becomes particularly relevant in the context of the Nigerian government subcontracting multi-million-dollar projects to private security agencies, showcasing the potential synergy between technological advancements and outsourced security services.

In this landscape, the strategic utilisation of advanced technologies such as drones becomes not only a technological advancement but also a complementary strategy to enhance the services provided by private security agencies. These unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with AI algorithms significantly bolster surveillance capabilities, offering a proactive approach to securing pipeline routes.

Furthermore, the deployment of strategically placed sensors along pipelines, facilitated by these technological innovations, enables real-time data collection. This data becomes instrumental in early leak detection, preventing potential environmental disasters and further fortifying the economic resources at stake. Autonomous robotic systems navigating pipelines add another layer of operational efficiency, reducing the need for intervention and enhancing safety. This collaborative strategy, bridging the technological advancements with the services provided by private security agencies, forms a holistic approach that goes beyond mere technological advancement. It becomes a comprehensive and synergistic strategy for bolstering Nigeria’s economic resilience and impact in the oil and gas sector, effectively addressing both security concerns and operational efficiency.

This approach represents a melding of technology and strategic collaboration to create a more secure, efficient, and economically robust oil and gas sector in Nigeria. It embodies a comprehensive plan for improving the sector’s overall performance and security.

Adene is a member of the Kellogg School of Management – Class of 2024