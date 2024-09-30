Embracing joy at work: A call for happier and healthier Nigerian workplaces

Since we celebrated the International Week of Happiness at Work in Nigeria, we’ve been inspired by some incredible success stories of positive change in the past year. These stories, born out of challenges, have shown us that change is not only possible but also rewarding. However, my work has also exposed me to many heartbreaking stories in different workplaces. A few were self-inflicted; many were people-controlled, while the organisations enabled others with no intention to do so. Despite all these, we remain optimistic because we see problems as opportunities for change, growth, or development.

I shared a few thoughts as we celebrated the International Week of Happiness at Work last week, and I’m glad to share the same with you today.

As we commemorate the International Week of Happiness at Work worldwide, I invite you, as leaders, managers, and colleagues, to join me in championing a culture of joy, wellbeing, and productivity in Nigerian workplaces. Your role is crucial in this journey. At Calme Pur Wellness, we recognise the critical link between happiness and overall well-being. Our expertise in contact and non-contact therapies has empowered numerous individuals and organisations to prioritise mental and physical health.

Do you know that some studies have shown the impact of happiness at work as one of the drivers of productivity, profitability, and reduced absenteeism? Harvard Business Review revealed that 31 percent of employees are more productive when they are happy at work. Gallup also indicated that some companies recorded 23% higher profits as their employees became happier. Interestingly, 65% of workers now experience lower absenteeism, according to the American Psychological Association, and 47 percent enjoy better health, as found in the Occupational and Environmental Medicine Journal.

These statistics underscore the significance of happiness in the workplace. When employees are happy, they are more engaged, motivated, and resilient. This happy disposition and its attendant effects in turn drive business success. Therefore, as leaders, managers, and colleagues, let us urgently adopt this five-point agenda to elevate our staff morale for a quick and sustainable win-win:

Foster gratitude and recognition: We can foster an attitude of gratitude and especially recognise exceptional performance in our workplaces by implementing recognition and award programs. We can also celebrate milestones, reward achievements, and encourage peer-to-peer appreciation.

Prioritise employee mental health and general well-being: Secondly, we can be more involved in our workforce health, knowing that there is no organisational health without a corresponding workforce health. This can be achieved through accessible wellness initiatives such as offering mental health support, providing need-based wellness programs, and encouraging work-life balance.

Encourage open communication: Thirdly, let us encourage open communication, empathy, and constructive feedback through a culture of transparency, regular team meetings, and feedback sessions that empower employees to speak up. Openness breeds creativity and ingenuity, while effective communication fosters clarity and trust. No organisation can survive or innovate without these powerful elements.

Invest in training, development, and mentorship programmes: Fourthly, let us empower growth through training, mentorship, and career development by investing in employee training and development, mentorship programmes, and making available clear career progression pathways.

Promote team building: Lastly, let us celebrate milestones, successes, and teamwork by encouraging team-building activities, celebrating employee work anniversaries, and recognising team achievements. Aside from doing these within your organisation, you can partner or collaborate with us to achieve the five-point agenda.

Call to action

