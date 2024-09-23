‘ProSkill Accelerator’ targets young Nigerians with workplace expertise

The Daramola Dynasty Foundation (DDF) has announced the launch of the ProSkill Accelerator to equip youngsters with skills to succeed in today’s ever-evolving workforce.

Olanrewaju Daramola, founder of the Daramola Dynasty Foundation speaking on the launch explained that ProSkill Accelerator is aimed at fostering a more skilled and productive generation.

“I’ve always believed in the power of opportunity, and one of my deepest passions is creating pathways for young people to not only dream big but also gain the skills and knowledge to make those dreams a reality,” Daramola said.

Besides, he disclosed that the ProSkill Accelerator will in addition offer young Nigerians the opportunity to upskill through training and mentorship programmes designed to align with industry demands.

“DDF will be awarding financial support to qualifying participants, enabling them to invest in their education, skill development, and career growth.

“The goal is to cuultivate the next generation of business leaders, innovators, and change makers,” he said.

The ProSkill Accelerator is a continuation of DDF’s unwavering dedication to creating opportunities for young people.

By helping participants develop essential skills and offering them financial support, the foundation is ensuring that young Nigerians are better positioned to contribute positively to the country’s development.

According to the engineer, “The ProSkills Accelerator programme offers both physical and virtual training across five specialised tracks: Product/Content Marketing, Cyber Security, Fashion Design, Agriculture & Livestock, and Digital Assets Trading.

Vanessa Kelechi, the chief operating officer at Daramola Dynasty Foundation, speaking at the launch said the programme was designed to strategically upskill youth for innovation and sustainability in the contemporary workplace.

“Our ProSkills Accelerator programme is strategically designed to address the growing demand for 21st-century skills, focusing on key areas that drive innovation, economic growth, and sustainability,” Kelechi said.

The Daramola Dynasty Foundation has been at the forefront of youth-focused programmes, impacting countless lives through its innovative projects aimed at creating sustainable grassroots impact by elevating communities one at a time.

This new programme underscores DDF’s commitment to making Nigeria a better place by investing in its future leaders.