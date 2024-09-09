Bridging the generational divide in the Nigerian corporate workplace: A path to cohesion and productivity

As many of the Generation Zers (born between 1997 and 2012) exit universities and join the workforce, a unique dynamic has been unfolding in organisations worldwide: their interaction with the Generation Xers (born between 1970 and 1980 and are usually in positions of leadership). Though separated by only a few decades, these two generations exhibit vastly different attitudes, values, and behaviours, which can lead to significant workplace conflicts.

The generational gap, while presenting differences in attitudes, values, and behaviours between older and younger employees, also offers a rich ground for learning and growth. These differences impact communication, work styles, and expectations, potentially leading to conflicts and reduced efficiency. However, by understanding and navigating these differences, both generations can learn from each other, fostering a more productive and harmonious workplace.

Generation Z is characterised by their entrepreneurial spirit, technological proficiency, and desire for non-micromanagement. According to a Forbes article authored by Dan Schawbel, this generation tends to be more entrepreneurial, competitive, and less tolerant of authoritarian environments. They prioritise flexibility, fairness, and a collaborative approach but are often seen as impatient, technology-dependent, and individualistic. Having grown up with the internet and social media, Generation Z prefers instant communication methods and expects rapid career progression.

In contrast, Generation X values a traditional work ethic, emphasising loyalty, long hours, and hierarchical structures. They see work as a core part of their identity, deriving satisfaction from job stability and long-term career paths within a single organisation.

These generational differences lead to several workplace disagreements. Communication styles differ significantly, with younger employees favouring digital tools and informal interactions, while older generations often prefer face-to-face meetings and formal communication. This discrepancy can create rifts, with younger employees feeling undervalued and older colleagues perceiving a lack of respect for experience and authority. Additionally, younger employees often push for modernisation and innovation, sometimes met with resistance from older colleagues who are more comfortable with established methods. This resistance can stifle creativity and slow progress. Age-related biases and stereotypes can also hinder career advancement for younger employees, who may be perceived as lacking experience and commitment, while older colleagues might be viewed as outdated and inflexible.

Addressing the generational gap requires an understanding of the historical and social contexts that have shaped each generation’s attitudes and behaviours. For example, Nigerian Generation Xers grew up during a time of post-civil war optimism and economic growth, fostering a belief in hard work and upward mobility. In contrast, Generation Z came of age during the firm establishment of the internet and social media, influencing their preference for online collaboration and innovation. Understanding these influences can help leaders empathise with the different perspectives of each generation and create a more supportive and understanding workplace environment.

Additionally, Nigerian corporate top executives should foster an inclusive culture that values contributions from all age groups. Implementing mentorship programs can encourage knowledge-sharing and mutual respect between generations. Creating platforms for open dialogue, where employees can express their ideas and concerns without fear of judgement, is essential. Employing a variety of communication techniques to accommodate diverse preferences guarantees the inclusion of all voices.

Offering training and development programs can help younger employees understand the value of a strong work ethic, while encouraging lifelong learning can bridge the gap between traditional and modern work practices. Establishing clear ethical guidelines that promote respect, fairness, and equality in the workplace is also crucial. Addressing age-related biases and stereotypes through awareness campaigns and diversity training can help create a more inclusive environment.

Another crucial aspect is recognising and addressing the different motivational factors for each generation. Generation X might be motivated by professional development, job security, and retirement benefits, while Generation Z often seeks meaningful work, career progression, and flexible working conditions. Tailoring corporate motivational strategies to fit these diverse needs can enhance job satisfaction and productivity across all age groups.

One successful example of bridging the generational gap can be seen in programs where younger employees mentor older employees on digital skills and new technologies while older employees provide guidance on industry knowledge and professional development. This not only fosters mutual respect but also helps both generations stay relevant and competitive in the workforce. Companies can also organise team-building activities that encourage collaboration and understanding among employees, breaking down stereotypes and building rapport.

By promoting inclusive leadership, open communication, continuous learning, and ethical conduct, organisations can bridge the generational gap and create a more cohesive and productive workforce. Embracing the strengths of all generations can lead to innovative solutions, enhanced performance, and a more harmonious work environment. As the workplace continues to evolve, understanding and addressing the generational gap will be key to building resilient and dynamic organisations that thrive in the face of change.

About the authors:

Rubby Anike is a Research and Programme Management Assistant at the Christopher Kolade Centre for Research in Leadership and Ethics, Lagos Business School.

Adewumi Otonne is a Research, Programme Design, and Management Associate at the Christopher Kolade Centre, Lagos Business School.

Chinedu Okoro is the Manager of the Christopher Kolade Centre, Lagos Business School.

Contact:

[email protected]