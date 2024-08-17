Degrees Nigerians can pursue for lucrative career in today’s workplace

In the fore of the global talent market undergoing unprecedented shifts influenced by technology, socio-economic changes and among others, Nigerians must tweak their career pursuit by focusing on courses that boost their salary earnings in today’s workplace.

In the contemporary competitive job market, selecting a degree with high earning potential is essential. With the appropriate academic credentials, one can improve his or her career opportunities and monetary payments.

Here are nine degrees Nigerians can pursue for significant increase their salary prospective.

Computer Science: In today’s ever-changing and competitive workplace that is technology-driven, computer science degrees is ideal for promising careers.

The demand for software developers, cybersecurity specialists, and other tech professionals has greatly increased their earning potential.

An early computer scientist with one to four years experiences earns an average total compensation of N900,000 based on 10 salaries, while those with five to nine years earn about N1.75million based on six salaries.

Engineering: Engineering courses such as chemical, petroleum, and aerospace are well-known for providing attractive salary packages and a rewarding career.

These fields blend problem-solving skills with technical prowess and hence are highly acclaimed in numerous industries. Petroleum engineers with about two years’ experience earn an average of N2.61 million per year, while those with more than two years and less than five years earn an average income of N3.29 million per year.

Business Administration: Degrees courses such as MBA can be a window for avalanche of opportunities at numerous levels of administration in today’s workplace.

The job-seekers with MBA degrees can land jobs at top companies in executive or managerial positions. Such high-level positions come with obviously huge salaries.

The average MBA salary in Nigeria is $2,000 ( about N3 million) per year, which is at least 80 percent higher than the national salary average.

Medicine: The extensive training of medical practitioners and others associated with the healthcare industry is well compensated by highly lucrative salary structures. The surgeons, physicians, and specialists draw attractive remunerations.

Medical doctors are paid up to N600,000 per month in Nigeria depending on their levels.

Law: A degree in law and/or legal studies can give one an excellent earning opportunities. This is a high stakes profession where earning potential is quite high.

Corporate lawyers, legal consultants, and judges often enjoy lucrative compensation. To become a lawyer in Nigeria, one must first obtain a bachelor’s degree in law and then attend law school.

The salary of lawyers range from N150,000 to N1.33 million per month.

Finance: in Nigeria, finance degree holders can secure positions as investment bankers. Besides, they can be employed as financial analysts which can lead to impressive compensation packages, as these positions are crucial for essential financial planning.

Pharmacy: Pharmacists play an indispensable role in the healthcare industry. Specialised knowledge and high responsibility in patient care lead to competitive salary packages in this profile.

A pharmacist in Nigeria earns as much as N225,991 to N682,933 per month.

Architecture: The dawn of innovative and sustainable design has led to a surge in the demand for skilled architects.

A degree in architecture can assist aspirants in establishing their careers in designing and planning structures, enhancing their chances of earning a fat salary.

Actuarial Science: Experts in risk assessment and financial forecasting, actuarial science degree holders can grab high paying positions in insurance and finance.

Actuarial scientists’ skill in predicting market trends and managing finances makes them highly valued in the industry.