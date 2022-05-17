Deborah’s siblings, parents, may move to PH via OPM offer

Fear not those who destroy the body but those who destroy the soul, or both, so warned the holy book. Those who stoned Deborah Samuel (now Emmanuel), may have destroyed the body but they may not know the end yet.

They may have fast-forwarded her to heaven. Even if we are not sure of that, at least we now find that they may have fast-forwarded her siblings and parents to a new life of comfort and high-flying education careers.

This is because a Pentecostal church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has offered relief to the siblings of the victim of the Sokoto stoning, Deborah Samuel Emmanuel.

The founder and General Overseer who goes by the title of Apostle, Chibuzor Chinyere, announced the offer of full scholarship to all the six siblings plus offer of accommodation to the parents in any of the estates owned by the church anywhere in Nigeria.

Chinyere, who has touched many distressed lives over the years mostly in Rivers State, South-South and South-East, announced this in his facebook page where he expressed shock over the resolve of the parents of Deborah never to send their children to expensive schools anymore.

Alheri Emmanuel, mother of the stoned student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, had in an interview with a national newspaper that Deborah had stayed with an uncle all her life.

This may be why the lady saw some good education up to a tertiary institution, a blessing that turned sour with the tragic death where she had to die by such barbaric method of stoning to death.

Reacting, the founder/GO said; “God forbid”. He could not understand how a family would take such a hard decision over their children.

Chinyere said: “I just watched a video clip where the parents of Deborah Samuel said they will not be sending their children to (expensive) school again. God forbid!”

He went on: “Anyone with their contacts should inform them immediately that I, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of OPM Church, is relocating them to Port Harcourt.

“They would be staying in one of the OPM free estates where they will never pay rent forever. All their children are given automatic scholarship in OPM Free schools.

I will get the father a job and I also open a shop for the mother.

“Please get in touch with them immediately. God bless you. Please continue to share until it gets to them.”

OPM runs educational philanthropy and also rescues widows and distressed children. He sends s some abroad while others school in the OPM free schools in about five states including Lagos.

By this, the parents can quickly relocate to PH or any of the states to live and work while the children will go to school to any level.

A source said: “The OPM Free School is a project started by Chinyere to help train less-privileged children for free. They currently run seven free schools across the Southern and Eastern parts of Nigeria with hundreds of pupils enrolled for free. Pupils are given free books, free lunch, free uniforms and no fees in a standard learning environment.”

The most popular interventions include the rehabilitation of the Chima Ikwunado (Ikokwu mechanic Saga) widow with her unborn child, the two guards sacked recently for dancing on duty, and the widow of a low-rank policeman killed by unknown gunmen.