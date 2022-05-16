Deborah Samuel: Catholic cathedral confirms attack on churches, suspends masses

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto says two churches were attacked and partly burnt during the protest by youths who were demanding the release of suspected killers of Deborah Samuel.

The diocese also suspended all masses in the metropolis till the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government is lifted.

In a statement on Saturday signed by Christopher Omotosho its director , directorate of social communication, the diocese said the protesters attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way, destroying church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat and vandalized a community bus parked within the premises.

“St. Kevin’s Catholic Church Gidan Dere, Eastern By-pass, was also attacked and partly burnt; windows of the new hospital complex under construction, in the same premises were shattered,’ the diocese added while noting that the protesters were promptly dispersed by a team of mobile Policemen before they could do further damage.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi Road and burnt down a bus within the premises,” the statement added.

The Catholic Bishop, Matthew Kukah however commended the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal for “acting promptly” by declaring the 24-hour curfew to stem the protests. He also commended the security forces for “promptly rising” to the occasion to prevent further damage at churches facilities, while informing that no life was lost

The Bishop therefore debunked news that his residence was attacked, and urged Christians to remain law abiding and pray for the return of normalcy.