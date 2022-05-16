Buhari condemns killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto by mob at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The President in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, decried the resort to self-help by the mob in sokoto, resulting in violence, destruction and killing of Deborah, who was a second year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The statement said Deborah was allegedly murdered following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the Prophet of Islam on Thursday.

President Buhari said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern and demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

The President noted that Muslims all over the world demand respect for the Holy Prophets, including Isah (Alaihissalaam, Jesus Christ) and Muhammad (SAW) but where transgressions occur, as alleged to be the case in this instance, the law does not allow anyone to take matters into their hands.

“Moreover, religious leaders preach that it is not for the believer to judge the actions of another person. The constituted authority must be allowed to deal with such matters when they arise”

“No person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence has and never will solve any problem,” said the President.

President Buhari also directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, Police Affairs and that of Communications and Digital Economy to work with GSM providers and Tech companies to help contain the spread of false and inflammatory information through social media.

The President extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased student and wished all those injured a quick recovery. He commended the immediate response to the incident by the Sokoto State Government and urged religious and community leaders to call citizens’ attention to the need to exercise the right to freedom of speech responsibly.

President Buhari also appealed for tampered comments by the media and calm among the general population while investigation is ongoing to find out the remote and immediate causes of the incident.