Converting Oyo State Library to a shopping mall is ignoble

Recent data from the Cable Index ranks Oyo State among the top 20 states with the highest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, leading the South West in this alarming statistic. This trend reflects the state government’s failure to address educational challenges effectively.

UNICEF’s recent analysis corroborates this, showing a surge in out-of-school children in Oyo State. Instead of addressing this crisis, the government has opted to convert a public library into a shopping mall—an action that underscores misplaced priorities and a disregard for literacy.

Read also: Oyo senator calls for inclusive reforms, reaffirms NASS commitment to electoral progress

Libraries are, no doubt, indispensable for fostering literacy and cultivating a reading culture, particularly in societies facing a decline in reading habits. Public libraries provide free access to knowledge and resources, serving as vital hubs for intellectual growth. The demolition of the Dugbe library reflects the government’s neglect of this critical public service. Instead of improving libraries, Governor Seyi Makinde has chosen to eliminate a key avenue for education and learning in the state.

Growing up at Kusidi, Ibadan, I recall accompanying a neighbourhood mentor, Booda Tunji, to the Orita-Aperin public library. These visits fuelled my passion for knowledge and personal development. Public libraries once offered resources to individuals who lacked other access to books and educational materials. As a matter of fact, public libraries were built to boost learning and literacy in the country as it was then. Unfortunately, this tradition is disappearing as libraries fall into disrepair or extinction.

A government that claims to prioritise education cannot simultaneously dismantle public libraries. Libraries support literacy, education, and the preservation of knowledge. Destroying a library signals a lack of commitment to these ideals. Governor Makinde’s actions exacerbate the state’s educational challenges, further undermining efforts to improve learning opportunities for its citizens.

Ibadan has only three public libraries, all in disrepair. The demolition of the Dugbe library headquarters raises questions about the fate of the other two libraries at Bodija and Orita-Aperin, which have been abandoned for years. This neglect suggests a broader disinterest in addressing the state’s literacy crisis.

While Governor Makinde’s supporters claim his administration has invested significantly in education, data contradicts this narrative. The proportion of out-of-school children in Oyo State rose from 12 percent in 2020 to 20.1 percent in 2024, indicating a systemic failure. Moreover, the state failed to access Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds between 2020 and 2024, a vital resource for improving education.

Improving education requires more than constructing classrooms. It involves teacher training, curriculum development, and efforts to enhance literacy. Governor Makinde’s administration has not demonstrated significant progress in these areas, leaving education in Oyo State in a precarious state.

The claim of the Oyo State PDP Acting Publicity Secretary that the Dugbe library was unsuitable due to its location in a business district is unconvincing. Even if previous administrations neglected the library, Governor Makinde had the opportunity to renovate and revitalise the facility to ensure access to educational resources in a state with high numbers of out-of-school children.

Converting the Dugbe library into a shopping mall symbolises a troubling trend: the systematic erosion of public spaces in Oyo State. From Trans Amusement Park to Agodi Gardens and now libraries, public resources meant for education and recreation are being destroyed. This raises concerns about the administration’s priorities and its commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven society.

Read also:Oyo stakeholders seek speedy passage of digital economy, e-governance bill

Governor Makinde must halt the conversion of the Dugbe library and focus on renovating and refurbishing libraries across the state. The government should launch public awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of libraries and their role in fostering education and literacy. Building new libraries and improving existing ones is critical to addressing illiteracy and encouraging a reading culture in the state.

Oyo State cannot afford to lead the South West in out-of-school children. Once the capital of the Old Western Region, which pioneered free universal education in Africa, it is shameful that Oyo State now contributes significantly to the national out-of-school population. The governor must act swiftly to address these missteps and prioritise education for the state’s future.

Converting public libraries into shopping malls is indefensible. This reflects a lack of vision and an unwillingness to invest in intellectual development. Governor Makinde must demonstrate his commitment to education by reversing these decisions and implementing policies that support literacy and learning.

By refurbishing libraries, promoting their importance, and encouraging literacy, the administration can begin to tackle the challenges facing education in Oyo State. The time to act is now. Governor Makinde must nurture a generation of educated and informed citizens by making education a genuine priority.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel writes from Ibadan, Nigeria.

Share