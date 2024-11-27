Oyo stakeholders seek speedy passage of digital economy, e-governance bill

The Oyo State Government and some stakeholders have advocated the speedy passage of National digital economy and e-governance bill to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.

The stakeholders who gathered in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the passage of the Bill would smoothen Government activities and boost Government-citizen engagement.

This was the submission of speakers at a stakeholders’ engagement on the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill held in Ibadan.

Speaking during the event, Olatubosun Tijani, Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, represented by Banke Ajagunna, noted that the importance of the bill could not be underestimated as it would enhance the digital economy and build trust between the Government and the people.

The Minister called on Nigerians and the National Assembly to give the bill the needed support, saying the engagement was going on in all the States of the Federation to seek the inputs of stakeholders on the bill.

Bayo Akande, Senior Special Adviser on ICT and E-Governance to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, hailed the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill.

Akande, who observed that the nnationwas overdue for a digital economy, which is the order of the day, added that the bill wiould drive economic growth through digital technology.

In attendance were various stakeholders including several Tech Ecosystem leaders in the Country.

