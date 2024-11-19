Oyo creates 20,000 jobs with 66 micro-projects across communities

Abideen Adetokunbo Adeaga, chairman, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA)

An Agency of the Oyo State Government, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA) has announced that the ongoing 66 micro-projects across communities in Oyo State have created 20,000 jobs for members of the communities that have skills in carpentry, bricklaying, plumbing, electrical engineering among others.

Abideen Adetokunbo Adeaga, the Chairman, of Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA), stated this at a one-day capacity-building workshop for Chairmen of the thirty-three local government areas, the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) and Desk Officers attached to OYCSDA’s micro-projects, where communities were implementing projects from the financial intervention of the agency.

Adeaga explained that the projects included the construction or renovation of community health centres, provision of beddings, furniture and hospital equipment, construction or renovation of blocks of classrooms and toilets, teachers and students furniture and VIP toilets, drilling of boreholes as well as the construction of culverts and line drainages to fight erosion.

“The sixty-six micro-projects that are currently ongoing in all the thirty-three local government areas of Oyo State, like those delivered before now, are source of joy for the people of these communities, because their worries on conducive learning environment for students and teachers, their fears of erosion, their headaches about lack of portable water and access to basic health care, are gone because the agency injected close to N18million to each community for project intervention, which translated to wealth distribution and local institution empowerment.

“It is worthy to note that apart from these basic areas of felt-need interventions, the ripple effect that has been noted for the record is that 20,000 jobs have been created for artisans in these communities.

“While appreciating the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for releasing funds for the micro-projects, he stated “So, in this respect, we have to organize this capacity building training for the thirty-three local government Chairmen, the HLGAs and the Desk Officers attached to OYCSDA’s micro-projects, for them to know more about their responsibilities on the implementation of these developmental projects”, he said.

Mudashiru Kamorudeen, the Chairman, of Lagelu Local Government, who spoke on behalf of other Council Chairmen, said they were happy with the development in their respective local government areas where the projects were sited and promised to give their support to ensure the projects are delivered to time and standard is maintained.

The General Manager, of OYCSDA, Salau Jelili pointed out that one of the essential principles of the World Bank-assisted programmes through the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) was synergy and collaboration among stakeholders and institutions, to achieve set goals, adding that the objectives of the workshop included empowering local government administrators with knowledge, skills and techniques to take charge of the development of their people.

