Fasola Industrial hub attracts N10b investment, creates 1,500 jobs – Oyo govt

….As Makinde lauds partnership with IITA

The Oyo state government has revealed that the Fasola Industrial Hub has attracted over N10 billion in private-sector investment.

The hub which has created 1,500 direct and indirect jobs and supported 7,000 smallholder farmers, the government said the private sector investment is expected to double within the next one year.

Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who disclosed this at the 5th anniversary of IITA Radio and the launch of IITA TV at the IITA conference centre in Ibadan lauded the fruitful relationship between the state government and the IITA saying it has opened the frontiers of agricultural development in the state.

Governor Makinde represented by Dotun Oyelade, commissioner for Information pinpointed the remarkable success stories of agricultural investment in the state and highlighted the significant progress made in agriculture through collaborations with IITA.

One of the remarkable contributions IITA has made to the present administration in Oyo state, Oyelade noted is the release of its Agribusiness specialist, Debo Akande, currently the Director-General of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA).

He also emphasized the importance of the Youth Agribusiness Incubation Park Centre in Awe, Oyo State, which is serving as a key training ground for youth agripreneurs in rural communities.

The governor also expressed high hopes that a partnership between the State’s Ministry of Information and the newly launched IITA TV and its existing radio arm will further bolster the effective dissemination of agrarian news throughout the State.

Simeon Ehui, Director General, IITA while unveiling the IITA online Television, reiterated the positive impact of effective communication while also stressing the importance of disseminating knowledge and information as a tool to driving agricultural development.

Katherine Lopez, the IITA Communication Office Head, represented by Lilian Edosa, in her address emphasized the importance of making an impact in local communities through various agricultural programmes.

She appealed for the support of members of the public for these programmes, particularly in disseminating information that can benefit farmers.