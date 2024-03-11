Child upbringing and women empowerment

This year’s World Women’s Day centres on inclusion, which could further be partitioned into equality, sustainable development, and empowerment. The general inclusion of women in any society widens the social net, development, and human rights. In any society where the rights and conditions of women and children are guaranteed, there is a progressive society. History records that women were maltreated in the past, taken to be mere objects. Of course, it affected their children’s training and development. Women are God’s special creatures, known as womb men. Women collect seeds from men, which they harbour, protect, and incubate. There is no woman who did not serve as a child’s carer before the age of 70.

Moreso, there have been studies in 20 African countries and Middle Eastern fragile states to bridge the gap between women’s empowerment and children’s development. Training a woman culminates in training a family. The early stages of a child’s development are greatly influenced by the economic and social status of the mother. Every child is trained by a woman, and training is a form of empowerment. Empirical research has proven that most children’s IQ is affected by their mother’s intelligence. Women and children are the trademarks of every society. The concern of any civilised society should be the empowerment of both women and children.

Unfortunately, our bastardised society has seen women and children used for the most heinous crimes and evils. Young ladies are trafficked, and children are abused and sold for pecuniary gain. The conscience of society is seared, especially when we see so many children of school age hawking in the markets and streets. We must necessarily fine-tune the minds of think tanks and opinion-makers in our society to reawaken in their consciousness the peculiar roles women and children play in each and every society. A sense of self-worth and access to opportunities and resources must be given to women, which would directly influence a child’s training.

Eventually, if a mother is a gossiper, the children will automatically live on gossip. And hardly would a mother regard her son or daughter as a thief, liar, or cheat, even when the child is a true version of herself. Nonetheless, most social evils are inherited and developed through neglect and parental irresponsibility. Parents, not just women, have a duty to foster the growth, development, and maturity of their children. Women, whether as mothers or carers, monitor and supervise the entire process. An unenlightened woman would not understand the importance of breast milk to her baby or other decision-making intricacies.

Furthermore, women’s empowerment and child upbringing are inextricably linked. When women are empowered, it creates a positive ripple effect that benefits not only themselves but also their children and society as a whole. The values, attitudes, and behaviours instilled in children during their formative years significantly shape the future of society. By empowering women in the realm of child upbringing, we pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous world.

More importantly, government policies and institutional support play a crucial role in facilitating women’s participation in child upbringing. Governor C. C. Soludo has taken the lead in this aspect by offering free antenatal care, free delivery, and free operations to keep Anambra clean for all Anambra women. Added to this is Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, the wife of the governor, which attends to the needs of needy mothers and women in critical life conditions. The government of Anambra State promotes inclusion and empowerment through free education from primary school to junior secondary. Also, recent appointments and empowerments in Anambra State have had a greater number and percentage of women. By advocating for such initiatives, we create an enabling environment for women to thrive both as carers and professionals.

Finally, investing in women’s empowerment is an investment in the future. Women are not meant to fuel the immoral and corrupt tendencies in men. By empowering women, we create a generation of well-nurtured, confident children who are prepared to thrive. Empowering women in child upbringing is not only essential for their own advancement but also for the well-being of future generations and society as a whole. It is through collective effort and commitment that we can truly achieve women’s empowerment and societal transformation.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu; St. Anthony’s Catholic Comprehensive Institute, Agulu.