And finally, speaking truth to power

We are as a nation meant to be ever so grateful whenever we behold truth being spoken to those in power.

It was at the well attended funeral service of the matriarch Emily Okhenren Aig-Imoukhuede who recently passed after leaving her mark in the sands of time. She had fought a good fight, finished the race and kept the faith and it is now our lot as those left behind to pray that it will be laid up for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, awards to the saints when they come home.

The priest at the well-attended service had spoken glowingly and eloquently about her many conquests and as a young reporter am mindful of her outstanding leadership as president of the National Council of Women Societies, (NCWS).

Listening to the priest where Vice President Yemi Osibajo along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governors Godwin Obaseki, Babajide Sanwo Olu and Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

As he closed his homily, the priest turned to the hardship in the land and noting the growing despair, he prayed severally for the leaders of Nigeria to do the right thing.

As he did so, he looked into the face of the Vice President who was seated in the front pew not far away.

Nigerians are suffering, the priest said, reminding the leaders of the pain and misery that are now often associated with daily life of the people in a country once called the giant of Africa on account of presumed potentials.

The priest would also say that he will never curse the nation’s leaders from the altar and that instead he will always pray for them to lead Nigeria aright. Summoning the congregation to be up standing, except the Vice President, the clergyman called for a moment of intercession for the leaders using Osibajo as a point of contact to President Buhari.

In a nation where we are meant to question our leaders in hushed tones behind closed doors, this priest at the All Saints Anglican Church in Lagos, inspired many by the courage of his action.