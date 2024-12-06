An honour for my father: Mr Alfred Yenisa Amodu

When my dad passed in January of 2002, we lost more than a father; we lost our friend, anchor, and greatest cheerleader. A man ahead of his time, Mr Alfred Yenisa Amodu, a distinguished civil servant and educationist of high repute in Benue and Kogi States, left a legacy of excellence, integrity, and boundless generosity. Among his remarkable achievements was ensuring that all his six daughters received a robust education—a progressive mindset for a man of his era. While he provided equally for his sons, he was especially meticulous about the education of his daughters, emphasising the importance of academic rigour and personal discipline.

He was fastidious about homework, insistent on excellence, and disappointed by carelessness or recalcitrance. For his daughters, he was a constant reminder that being a lady came with the expectation of grace, propriety, and integrity. For his sons, he imparted the same values but added lessons on family tradition, legacy, and leadership. Above all, he believed in forgiveness and second chances—a principle that sometimes baffled my mother and siblings.

For instance, when betrayed by a close friend or associate, my father would inexplicably remain cordial, willing to give the person another chance. My mother, a compassionate woman who did not suffer fools gladly, would question why he engaged with those who had wronged him. Her stance was firm: forgiveness was essential, but re-entering a web of deceit was unwise. Together, they made an extraordinary pair—both deeply devoted to family and committed to charitable work. It is from them that we, their children, inherited our spirit of kindness and volunteering.

Last week, the Catholic Church, an institution my father served diligently, celebrated a milestone: 100 years of its presence in the Northeast. The centenary celebration, held in Makurdi, Benue State’s capital, honoured individuals who had significantly contributed to the Church’s mission. Among the honourees was my father, posthumously recognised with the prestigious “Trailblazer of the Catholic Church in the North” award.

When Dr Pillah called to inform me of this recognition, I was deeply moved, as was the entire family. My father’s years of pro bono service as Education Secretary to the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi after his retirement from public service were remembered with gratitude. But his dedication to the Church extended far beyond administrative roles. A devout Catholic and Knight of the Order of Saint Mulumba, he lived by the principles of faith, community, and service.

Born in Emanyi, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mr Amodu began his career as a teacher after earning his teaching certificate from St. Francis College, Otukpo, and the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom. He later obtained a BSc and master’s in education from Ohio University in the United States, alongside management certifications from Cambridge University, UK.

His professional journey was illustrious. After many years as a senior lecturer at the Institute of Education, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, he was appointed permanent secretary in the Benue State Civil Service in 1979. Prior to that, he had served as Chairman of the Benue State Schools Board and Deputy Permanent Secretary. His work also took him across Northern Nigeria, from Kaduna, where he administered primary education, to Ilorin, Kwara State, as an education officer overseeing post-primary institutions. He later contributed significantly to education administration in both Benue and the newly created Kogi State.

My father’s impact was not confined to his professional life. He was a fine gentleman, a devoted husband, and an exemplary father, full of wit, charm, and wisdom. He shaped the lives of his children—Eucharia, myself, Augustine, Maryanne, Emmanuel, Perpetual, and Barbara—with values of kindness, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence. Although we lost our beloved sibling Josephine years ago, we remain united in gratitude for the legacy our father left behind.

The recognition by the Catholic Church affirms his commitment to faith, service, and community. My special thanks go to the Zonal Director of NTA Makurdi, Mr Pam, and his team for their support, as well as the Acting Zonal Director, Pascmon Mgbebe, for graciously receiving the award on behalf of our family.

Life is about legacy, kindness, and community. Mr Alfred Yenisa Amodu left his name indelibly etched on the sands of time, inspiring all who knew him to strive for excellence and selflessness. The question we must all ask ourselves is: What legacy will we leave behind?

