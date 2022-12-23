Akwa Ibom at 35: Moving forward in business and leadership transformation

The history of the Akwa Ibom can be traced back to 1928, with the formation of the Ibibio Union as a socio-cultural association. 20 years later, the union metamorphosed into an institution advocating for state creation in Nigeria. Seven years after Nigeria got its independence, the 12-state structure was created by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

It should be noted that the Mainland part of Calabar Province in then Eastern Nigeria was merely part of the then South Eastern State. In 1976, South Eastern State was renamed Cross River State. This change in name did not satisfy the people. Rather, it encouraged them to carry on with the struggle for a state of their own.

After failing in their first bid for the creation of Akwa Ibom under General Muhammad Buhari, few years later, in 1986, under the administration of the then Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, the memorandum earlier submitted by the paramount rulers from the 10 Local Government Areas that made up the mainland part of the then Cross River State was re-submitted to the public bureau set up by the Babangida administration to define the future political direction of Nigeria.

Finally, on September 23, 1987, Akwa Ibom (the Land of Promise) was created as a state. The pioneer governor of the state who piloted its affairs for 10 months was Colonel Jonathan Tunde Ogbeha. Some of his major achievements were the initiation of the master plan of Uyo, the state’s capital, the establishment of Akwa Ibom Transport Company Limited and Akwa Ibom Newspaper Limited. Furthermore, Colonel Ogbeha started major road construction projects.

He handed over to retired Major General Godwin Osagie Abbe, who served between July 31, 1988 and January 2, 1992. He continued some of the projects initiated by his predecessor which included reconstructing roads in Uyo (inclusive of Umoren, Eka, Udobio and Udoumana) and completing outstanding electrification projects.

The first indigene of the state to become governor was Idongesit Okon Nkanga (who then was a wing commander in the air force). During his tenure, he constructed the Sani Abacha Specialist Hospital, now called the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, and the Women Development Centre. Furthermore, he constructed two ring roads named Babangida Avenue and Udo Udoma, in addition to constructing a state secretariat for the staff of the civil service.

He thereafter handed over to the state’s first civilian governor, Obong Akpan Isemin, who served only for one year and eight months, out of his proposed four-year tenure. Despite his short tenure, he still had some notable achievements. They include the provision of electricity infrastructure to communities in the state, execution of projects in the health sector, and resuscitation of oil palm wealth in the states, among other achievements.

Taking over from him was Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Bako, who assumed duties on December 15, 1993, upon appointment by General Sani Abacha. He contributed to the state’s agricultural development by providing fertiliser and improved farm inputs to farmers, which increased food sufficiency in the state. Lieutenant Colonel Bako handed over to Navy Captain Joseph Adeusi of blessed memory. During his administration, his focus was on the construction of different properties for the state.

They include Akwa Ima Estate; Akwa Ibom Liaison Office, Abuja; and Motherless Babies Home, located at Ibiono. Captain Adeusi handed over to Group Captian John Ebiye (the state’s last military governor who took steps to set up democratic structures for the incoming civilian administration). During his 11-month tenure, he completed part of the governor’s office complex, which the state’s first civilian governor, Isemin, started. He also completed the State House of Assembly and a 100-unit housing estate on Udo Udoma Avenue, named Ebiye Haven.

Upon returning to democracy in 1999, Obong Victor Attah, an architect, assumed the office of governor, a position he handled for eight years, till 2007. During his tenure, in Uruan, he constructed the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Course (Ibom Hotels and Golf Course); in Okobo, he built a general hospital; in Ikot Abasi, he constructed a power plant. Another noteworthy project was the construction of the Ibom International Airport, now called Victor Attah International Airport, and the Science and Technology Park in Uyo. An unforgettable achievement of his was the role he played in the abrogation of the onshore-offshore oil dichotomy, which led to an increase in derivation revenue to 13 percent.

Chief Godswill Akpabio took over in May 2007 and served for eight years also. His administration witnessed infrastructural development in terms of road construction, particularly Abak-Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo Nung Road, Calabar-Itu Road. In terms of water supply, electricity, schools, and renovation of health care facilities, his administration executed over 2,000 development projects using the inter-ministerial direct labour agency method.

On May 29, 2015, after a landslide victory with a total of 999,071 votes, beating his closest opponent, Umana Okon Umana, who only scored 89,865 votes, Governor Udom Emmanuel was sworn in as the fourth democratically elected governor of the state.

His first tenure was anchored on a 5-point agenda viz: wealth creation, infrastructural consolidation and expansion, job creation, economic and political inclusion, as well as poverty alleviation. 2019 saw his re-election into office for another four years. In this term, he has an 8-point agenda anchored on industrialisation, aviation development, rural and riverine area development, agriculture, human capacity development, security, infrastructure, and small and medium-scale enterprises.

In terms of aviation, Akwa Ibom is the first state to own an airline company, with a fleet of over 10 planes travelling to and fro Uyo, Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, among other states. In terms of industrialisation, the state has constructed industries that employ hundreds and thousands of Akwa-Ibomites.

They include the Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, Metering Solutions Manufacturing Services Limited, and St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery. As regards infrastructure, some notable projects include the 21-Storey Dakkada Tower in Uyo; the 2 X 5 MVA, 3/11 KV injection substation, in Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo; the 2 X 15 MVA injection substation at Victor Attah International Airport; and the 2 X 60 MVA 132/33 KV power substation at Ekim, Mkpat Enin.

Read also: Our digitised seaport will address delays in goods’ clearing – Governor Udom

Road construction has also been given attention under the administration. Some of the roads constructed include the dualised Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road, the 6.4km Nto Edino-Ekwere Azu Road with 2 No 45m span bridges in Obot Akara LGA, the 21.5km Ikot Anyan Ediene Ikot Ntia-Urua Nara-Ikot Nseyen Nkwot Nung Ukim Road with 45m spar bridge, the dualised 29km Etinan-Ndon Eyo road with bridges and spur from Mbioto Ekpene Ituen to Ikot Abasi Ishiet junction. These are few of the achievements of the Emmanuel-led administration.

A three-week programme was drawn up to celebrate the anniversary of the state which commenced on 13 September, 2022. Scheduled for 15 September was the commissioning of the Centre for Victims of Gender-Based Violence and Skills Acquisition

. Speaking during the programme, the governor said: “We are making a bold statement that we have zero tolerance for gender-based violence. Therefore, the unfortunate victims would not be left alone to suffer, and we will do all we can to rehabilitate and equip them with skills that would make them useful to society.” In attendance at the commissioning were the first lady of the Akwa Ibom, and 17 other first ladies.

Expressing her joy at the project, Mrs Martha Udom, the first lady of Akwa Ibom, and founder of the Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-Initiative, said: “We are here to commission our signature and the biggest of our accomplishments. The state’s gender-based violence centre is built out of love, and the desire to provide a safe place for victims of sexual abuse. It is where they can learn a skill while trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.”

Also speaking, the then first lady of Ekiti State, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, who also served as the President of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, said: “In the last two years, we have worked relentlessly on using the platforms God has given our husbands and ourselves to ensure that we mitigate the effects of sexual and gender-based violence in our communities, and this referral centre would go a long way in addressing the issue.” She commended the governor and his wife for taking a strong stand against incidents of gender-based violence in the state.

Also commending the administration for the great strides it has made is former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Speaking at the State Banquet on September 24, 2022, at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resorts, Uyo, where he was the special guest of honour, he said: “I will say that Akwa Ibom State, which was carved out of the old Cross River State, is one state that has met the expectations of her people in fulfilling the reasons for her creation. If you have been coming to Akwa Ibom within this period of 35 years, you would agree that people from the state would always thank God for the creation of this state.” He further commended the governor for laying the foundation for the future development of the state.

In the last 35 years, with the baton of leadership being passed on from one administration to the other, Akwa Ibom has come a long way in its journey towards fulfilling its potentials as the Land of Promise. Happy 35th anniversary to Akwa Ibom State. Wishing the Land of Promise more prosperous years ahead.

Ekpo Dickson-Abasi writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State