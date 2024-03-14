African parents, education, talents and the global paradigm shift

In the world of sports and entertainment, recent successes of global talents like Anthony Olufemi Joshua, David Adeleke, etc., have brought to light the transformative power of embracing one’s innate talents. Activities and talents once deemed violent, irrelevant, and a total waste of time by African parents, in this era, now serve as a legitimate income flow without blemish. These talents have not only amassed immense financial success but have also challenged conventional notions of career paths and parental expectations.

For many African parents, the pursuit of traditional academic excellence has long been seen as the primary pathway to success and financial stability. However, the remarkable achievements of talents like Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, Victor Osimhen, Mikel Obi, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid), David Adeleke (Davido), and others serve as compelling examples of the potential rewards that can stem from nurturing and honing one’s God-given gifts.

Anthony Olufemi Joshua and Victor Osimhen have both achieved international fame and fortune through their chosen talents. Joshua, a boxer, has earned £50 million and now earns £130,000 a week, while Osimhen, a former Lagos street trader, now plays for Napoli FC. These examples highlight the immense opportunities available for individuals to excel in various professions, including boxing, sports, music, and acting, which were once considered violent and irrelevant by the older generation.

The journey to success for these individuals has not been without its challenges. Many African parents, steeped in traditional values and beliefs, have often discouraged their children from pursuing careers in the arts, sports, or entertainment industries. Instead, they have emphasised the importance of academic pursuits and professional qualifications as the surest path to success. Football, for which children are punished, is now a world-class profession, with the players earning beyond their imagination.

However, as evidenced by the achievements of Wizkid, Davido, Tems, and countless others, the intersection of talent and education offers a potent formula for success. Rather than viewing talent and education as mutually exclusive pursuits, African parents must recognise the synergies that exist between the two.

Consider the case of David Adeleke, also Davido, the Nigerian artist who rose to stardom in 2012 with the hit song ‘E ma dami duro’. Despite being the son of a billionaire, Davido faced initial opposition from his father over his interest in the music industry. Yet, through perseverance and determination, Davido not only achieved superstardom but also demonstrated the potential of harnessing one’s talents alongside academic pursuits. Today, he sits at the top of the chart as one of the most successful artists and influencers in the country.

In today’s rapidly evolving global world, the demand for individuals with diverse skill sets and talents has never been greater. Whether in the realms of sports, entertainment, technology, or entrepreneurship, individuals who possess a unique combination of talent and education are poised to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

As African parents, it is important for us to embrace a paradigm shift in our approach to nurturing and guiding the next generation. Rather than imposing rigid expectations based solely on academic achievements, we must encourage our children to explore their passions and talents fully.

By fostering an environment of support, encouragement, and mentorship, we can empower our youth to pursue their dreams with confidence and conviction. Using Nigerian artist Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, as a case study for mentorship. Award-winning artist Wizkid rose to stardom under the mentorship and support of the EME Group of Bankole Wellington, Banky W. Now, Wizkid serves as a testament of dedication and hard work to the youth, a product of great mentorship.

Through the provision of mentorship and support, we not only pave the way for the success of aspiring artists, musicians, and performers, but also contribute to the cultivation of a new generation of African leaders and innovators who are poised to make their mark on the world stage. The arts and entertainment industries offer unique opportunities for both economic empowerment and cultural expression. By supporting these creative minds, African societies can tap into the immense potential of the creative industries to drive economic growth, create jobs, and foster cultural enrichment.

This shift extends beyond individual success stories to encompass broader societal benefits. A study conducted by the World Bank found that countries with higher levels of cultural diversity and creativity tend to experience greater economic growth and innovation. By embracing and nurturing the diverse talents of our youth, African societies stand to reap the rewards of increased creativity, innovation, and economic prosperity. Evidence of this can be seen in the rise of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, which is gaining global recognition and fostering international collaborations.

However, realising the full potential of talent and education requires effort from all stakeholders, including parents, educators, policymakers, and community leaders. African parents must lead by example, embracing a culture of lifelong learning and personal development. By demonstrating the value of education and talent, it is imminent that it will serve as inspiration for the younger generation to pursue their passions with purpose and determination.

Mentorship plays a critical role in guiding and nurturing the next generation of African talent. By sharing experiences and insights, providing invaluable guidance and support to aspiring young talents, and helping them navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The integration of talent and education is a significant catalyst for positive change in Africa and beyond. Nurturing diverse youth talents can unlock new opportunities for prosperity, innovation, and social progress. As parents, mentors, and leaders, we have a collective responsibility to promote talent development and education, ensuring every child can reach their full potential.

Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, a Communication-for-Development Expert, writes from London, United. He can be reached via [email protected].