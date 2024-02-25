Gebeya set to transform how African talents connect with global opportunities

Gebeya Inc., a Pan African tech leadership company, said it was committed to transforming how African talents connect with global opportunities through the launch of a new talent cloud solution.

Known as Gebeya Talent Cloud Solution, it is an AI-powered Talent Cloud solution that offers Public, Private, Strategic, and Sourcing Talent Clouds that allow people to source, vet, qualify, skill, build communities, and offer opportunities to qualified networks of individuals and professionals.

Speaking about the new solution, Amadou Daffe, co-founder/CEO of Gebeya, said the new strategic solution is a product of the momentum built over the past seven years.

According to him, the firm’s growth trajectory has been marked by the empowerment of thousands of talented individuals and the facilitation of countless partnerships with industry giants such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Mastercard Foundation, Safaricom, and more.

“Our team has always been proactive about continuously innovating and thinking outside the box to provide employment or entrepreneurship opportunities to as many African talents on the continent as possible,” Daffe said.

He said that from the beginning, Gebeya’s heart has always been in opportunity creation, all powered by technology, adding that it is one component that will always stay constant for the company.

“We are looking forward to helping our partners launch thousands of Talent Clouds in the coming years”, he said.

Daffe further said the firm started as an EdTech startup in 2017, looking to train as many talents on the continent as possible, adding that it then evolved into a trusted multi-sided marketplace to connect tech talent with open roles.

“Finally, it turned that marketplace into a Software As A Service (SaaS) that companies, organisations, or entrepreneurs could utilise for their own needs in several iterations in a short time.

“We have consolidated all of our strengths into Gebeya 3.0 to launch the talent cloud: entering a new era with its scalable Gebeya Talent Cloud (G-TC) technology an AI-powered and configurable SaaS platform with the ability to address any organisation’s needs specifically,” he said.

He said with the company’s platform talents across the continent can access and join the talent cloud that fits their profession, skills, or interests.

“As a software developer, you can now join not just one talent cloud but also the talent clouds of our established customers and valued partners like Microsoft that provide access to skilling, jobs, business opportunities, membership benefits, and networking in multiple professional ecosystems,” he said.

Looking to the future, Daffe said Gebeya aims to skyrocket Africa’s potential and global competitiveness with its revolutionary Gebeya Talent Cloud technology.

To him, the firm is not only connecting Africans with global opportunities but also revolutionising how the world views and leverages African expertise in the first place.

On the company’s strategic realignment, he said Microsoft has signed a ground-breaking partnership with Gebeya to launch a 300,000-strong African Talent Cloud: Microsoft.gebeya.com, emphasising Microsoft Azure and AI skills.

“The Microsoft Talent Cloud creates a central platform where Microsoft distributors, partners, and customers can find the businesses and professionals they need to further their digital transformation ambitions. Talent looking to secure opportunities within the Microsoft ecosystem will now have a single platform to update on the latest Microsoft skills, find Microsoft-related jobs and gigs, access Microsoft-related business opportunities, and stay connected to a community of Microsoft professionals like themselves.

“On top of that, last year Gebeya signed a $48 million partnership with the Mastercard Foundation focused on accelerating Ethiopia’s Gig economy and entrepreneurial growth. The partnership is looking to deploy and support anywhere from technology, business, advisory support, and more, to 100 Gig Platform Marketplaces or Talent Clouds in different sectors to operate their own multi-sided marketplace companies,” he added.