Abubakar Malami and the burden of leadership

In recent times, Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s minister for justice and Attorney General of the federation has been in the eye of the storm for many reasons. And rightly so, on account of his cleverness in navigating through the murky waters of Nigerians politics as it pertains to his job whilst also delivering on his primary duty of providing constitutional and legal advice to the government of the federation which has inadvertently set him at loggerhead with those who are hell-bent on circumventing the system.

Upon assumption of the Buhari-led government in 2015, the fight against corruption remained the cardinal focus and till date, the confidence reposed in Abubakar Malami, SAN as the minister of Justice by President Muhammadu has yielded results that could only be imagined at the inception of this administration owing to the colossal corruption that drowned the previous administration.

Unarguably, Malami’s task is a difficult one. On one hand, he will have to fight off the treasury looters who are still very much around and on the other hand, he face stiff opposition from the ambitious agitators for separatist movements that are not only unconstitutional but threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and oneness.

The usual suspects have made it their stock in trade, to oppose every government reform aimed at reengineering of Nigeria’s jurisprudence and entrenching democratic principles.

Malami’s wisdom and knowledge of Nigeria’s justice system have helped the country gain remarkable goodwill among the committee of nations. Today, the workaholic Attorney General has recorded numerous victories on court cases inherited from the previous administration that has set the country back by several years and recouped looted funds stolen from the treasury by yesterday’s men.

As the Chief Law Officer of the country, the AGF’s work in the areas of international treaties and conventions are unmatched. He has worked tirelessly to ensure that proposed legislations from the executive submitted to the Legislative arm complies with the provisions of the constitution, acts and treaties of the African Union, the African convention on human rights or other relevant treaties.

Scott Graham best describes this scenario of a quiet achiever: “they achieve results quietly (obviously!); they deliver without fuss; they solve problems and deliver solutions; they are innovative and, above all, they inspire us.”

The legal tussle with the connivance of unscrupulous elements within and outside the country and the subsequent judgement by the UK high court to grant an extension of time for the Nigerian government to challenge the arbitration award and procedural hearing in 2020, gave credence to Malami’s doggedness in corruption war against international firms and thus strengthening Nigeria’s democratic culture.

Despite the growing unpopularity of being a quiet achiever, Abubakar Malami has persisted time after time in lending his voice on national issues that affect the general well-being of Nigerians. He has kept his opinion and the scope of his work within the prerogative of constitutional provisions.

Yet, the position of the office of the Attorney General is one devoid of emotion or sentiment. He has carried on with his work exuding an uncommon single-mindedness that has helped nurture our democracy and arresting the debilitating cases of secessions who are quick to hide under the cover of Article 1 of the United Nations Self-Determination provision to perpetrate mayhem and instigate violence.

Those profiting from an obtuse system – the type that abhors change of the old order for selfish gains will resent Malami’s judicial reforms and promote sinister agenda hiding under the cloak of tribal and religious sentiments. They’d prefer that Nigeria return to the era of Hobbesian order where there’s a total breakdown and disregard for rule of law and order; where people took for themselves all that they could – might over law and no enforceable criteria of right and wrong.

Like Barack Obama said “When we don’t pay close attention to the decisions made by our leaders, when we fail to educate ourselves about the major issues of the day, when we choose not to make our voices and opinions heard, that’s when democracy breaks down. That’s when power is abused. That’s when the most extreme voices in our society will fill the void we leave.. because none of us is there to speak up and stop them.”

The office of the AGF has shown remarkable leadership in dispensing justice by assuaging victims of police brutality and bringing closure to several lingering cases at various commissions and courts. The handling of the vulture-fund PD&ID case by the AGF is also worthy of a mention of a crucial win for Nigeria.

The AGF has also looked into the ineffectiveness of the Nigeria Criminal Justice System which has denied most suspects the privilege of enjoying these correctional privileges and delays in delivering justice by initiating a review of the legal frameworks.

Abubakar Malami has been in the vanguard and led for the recovery of stolen funds which has never happened in the history of this country, and just recently he has been in the news again for helping Nigeria identify at least £2 billion of its stolen funds which he has already initiated there recovery and repatriation back to Nigeria from different countries of the world.

Important executive and non-executive legislations have received Presidential assent in a timely manner and high-profile convictions have been achieved with collaboration with the anti-graft agencies to build stronger institutions.

A small but loud minority in the wrong is too often mistaken for the voice of the people. Malami has become a success story with eloquent testimonies and left many bereft of speech in utter admiration of his handling of knotty issues capable of threatening Nigeria’s existence.

Abubakar Malami has exhibited many leadership qualities such as the ones that have once been observed throughout history in the making of great leaders. He has adopted all the strategies that will alienate inefficiency and bad leadership and have promoted actions that exhibit good leadership, he is a pacesetter.

In either case, Malami has the characteristics of a leader that is in charge which correlated to his ability to accomplish his goals. Just as importantly, those same traits put him ahead and as he is determined to deliver much a lot of followers looked up to him. Fortunately, Malami is putting history on his side and while using the learnings from others to develop admirable leadership strengths.

We shall continue to dig for more of this gentleman’s positive exploits and share for the reading public to know about our leaders.

Idowu wrote in from Ado Ekiti.