Today, you are all privileged witnesses to history as I take a significant step towards my valiant vision of leading like-minded Nigerians to build a New Nigeria that works for all. I have come to officially obtain the PDP Forms as an expression of my interest to contest for the office of President of Nigeria in the coming 2023 elections. By this step today, I am matching words with action, aspiration with sincerity, vision with seriousness, and a sense of responsibility with humility to confront the most urgent challenge of our time in Nigeria.

What is this most urgent challenge? It is the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from the cliff of tumbling into absolute disaster. Yes, after almost 8 years of the expiring visionless, wasteful and underwhelming ruling government, our country is now languishing in the throes of chronic retrogression and decay in all indices of nationhood. Unprecedented insecurity stalks the land and citizens’ lives are at the daily mercy of all manner of criminals across the country. Our economy gets more downgraded and distressed, with falling Naira value, hyperinflation, disinvestment, industrial unrest and endless borrowings as some of the symptoms.

Mass poverty has become the order of the day in Nigeria, as millions of Nigerians lack jobs and opportunities to earn a decent living, not to talk of attaining self-actualisation of potential and dreams. Corruption in the public sector has worsened under the current Federal Government, despite their so-called anti-corruption war. And injustice, nepotism, marginalisation and lack of equity in national allocation of resources, appointments and opportunities have further polarised Nigerians, instigating sectional agitations and regional disenchantment.

Now, it is a new season of frantic politicking as power is about to change hands. The political landscape is crowded by politicians who claim it is their turn to rule. Few have a grand vision of how to transform Nigeria with political power. And that acute poverty of a grand vision among the political elite is what has led Nigeria into the abyss of degeneration in which we are today.

My compatriots, is it not time for genuine patriots and visionaries to stop lamenting, postulating, advising, and practically step in to rescue our nation? It is time for a New Nigeria, and that is why I, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, am running for President on the platform of PDP in order to change the perennial national narrative of doom and gloom.

Indeed, 2023 presents us the most opportune moment to enthrone a new transformational leadership that will help build a New Nigeria that ranks as a globally competitive First World country and where Nigerians are safe, fed, sheltered, empowered, happy and proud to be Nigerians.

So, having carefully dissected the entrenched ills afflicting Nigeria today as broadly poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity, I have a well-thought-out, written vision and blueprint to reverse the negative trend and help build a New Nigeria on the 4 policy pillars of Prosperity, Integrity, Justice and Security. And with all sense of sincerity and seriousness, I believe a New Nigeria can start emerging within 4 years of my presidency if I get elected. It is not rocket science.

Why am I so sure? Apart from my written vision, I have the required competence, capacity, work ethic, physical fitness, mental soundness and moral discipline to provide the right visionary leadership that Nigeria needs today. As a trained pharmacist and management expert, educated both in Nigeria and America, becoming the CEO of a multinational, Pfizer, in Nigeria and later founding Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc., I have gained valuable leadership experience for over 40 years. Also, in the public sector, I have severally served Nigeria through national assignments on public policy, economy and constitutional reforms. As former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Member of the Presidential Committee on Vision 2010, Vision 2020 National Development Plans, and SURE-P. Former Presidents of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; Nigeria Employers Consultative Association and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Today, as an experienced technocrat, corporate strategist and visionary leader with national and global exposure, I stand up most equipped and ready to serve my country Nigeria as the next President. And I trust the PDP as the best party at this time to support me and avail me its democratic platform to realize my vision for Nigeria.

God Bless Nigeria. Thank you

Being a speech by Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa at the official event of PDP Presidential Form Obtainment, 30 March, 2022 at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.