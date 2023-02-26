Yenagoa records good voter turnout in rescheduled election

There was massive voter turnout in the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was shifted from Saturday to Sunday following shortage of ballot papers which sparked off a protest.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) subsequently postponed the election and pledged to provide adequate election materials.

At most of the polling units visited, voters turned up massively ahead of the 10.00 a.m. voting time, with the presence of security personnel before the arrival of INEC officials.

As at 10.30 a.m., most of the polling units were opened and set for voting.

A voter at Unit 16, Epie Ward III, Yenagoa, Ogugua Destiny, told NAN that the enthusiasm of Nigerians to participate in the electoral process had become very high.

He said that he suspended Church service to make sure that he performed his civic obligation.

“This general election is so different. The consciousness has grown and people are showing interest.

“Yesterday, a similar crowd gathered but was disappointed that election could not hold and yet they showed up in large numbers today.

“This is a sign of growth in the nation’s democracy. The days of apathy are gone; this is because the reforms in the electoral process have rekindled people’s confidence.

“The spontaneous resistance to disenfranchisement led to a peaceful protest where voters defied warning gunshots; it sent a clear signal that only a chance to vote will satisfy the people,” Destiny said.

A lot of people queued at various polling units located at the premises of the Bayelsa Medical University on Imgbi Road, Amarata, where voting was going on smoothly.

Eric Duabo, an NYSC member deployed to unit 55 at St Paul’s Road, Amarata, said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was working seamlessly and making the process faster.

“The BVAS has simplified the accreditation process making a voter to take few minutes to be accredited to vote,” Duabo said.