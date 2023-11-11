Yahaya Bello casts final vote in Kogi election

…reflects on term as Nigeria’s youngest governor

Under the scorching sun with temperatures reaching 33°C, Yahaya Bello, the 48-year-old governor of Kogi State, exercised his voting rights for the last time at Polling Unit 11 in Okene Agassa.

This marks the end of his tenure as the youngest Nigerian governor, having held the position since 2016.

Addressing the media after casting his vote at 9:34, Governor Bello urged voters and journalists to rely on official reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rather than succumbing to hearsay, rumours, or social media speculations.

“Voters, journalists, do not listen to hearsay, rumours, social media; please wait until INEC comes out with an official report. I want to assure all of you that I am leaving the state better than I met it,” stated Governor Bello.

Refuting reports of election-related violence in Kogi State, he dismissed such claims as a “media creation and the figment of imagination by those who wish ill upon the state”. Emphasising the peaceful atmosphere, Bello asserted, “To the glory of God, you can see the atmosphere is very peaceful and in harmony. There is nothing like violence here.”

Highlighting the role of various stakeholders in ensuring a successful electoral process, the governor remarked that the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election rested in the hands of security agencies, INEC, and the citizens.

As Yahaya Bello bids farewell to his gubernatorial term, Kogi State anticipates the outcome of the election, with the governor expressing confidence in the transparency of the electoral process.