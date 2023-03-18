We’re Obidient, but not members of Labour Party — APGA candidate

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) House of Assembly Candidate, Ebuka Igwe, has said that they all believed in the Obidient movement during the presidential election, but never members of Labour Party (LP).

Igwe, who is contesting for Idemili South State Constituency said this in his homestead, Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra while addressing newsmen.

He commended the turnout of voters, but pointed out that there were cases of election violence recorded in some places, believing to be the stronghold of APGA.

According to him, the truth is that we’re not intimated, because labour party is different from Obidient, all of us are Obidient during the first election, because of our love and we believe in the person of Peter Obi.

“We are not members of labour Party, labour party is a political party, while Obidient is an ideology, so all of us are Obidient and we don’t belong to labour party.

“Today’s turnout is good, and peaceful, but there are pockets of violence here and there, electioneering in Nigeria can not be 100 per cent perfect, so far so good it’s moving not well.

“The voting process seems to be faster, compared to the presidential and national assembly election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were also here on time.

“I am optimistic that I will win the election because I have the support of the grassroots which is the most important thing, because democracy is a game of numbers and we believe that we have the numbers, am optimistic that APGA will win this elections landslide.

“My opposition are not unground, when it some to individual, I stand out among them, I am a lawyer by profession, and house of assembly has to do with law making, I believed that as a lawyer I have an added advantage over them.”