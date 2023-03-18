Jandor votes, says l’m optimistic of victory

Olajide Adediran popularly Known as Jandor, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State for today’s governorship election has casted his vote and expressed optimistic of emerging victorious at the end of the day.

Adediran voted at his polling unit 001, Osolu Secondary School, Irewe town, Ojo Local Government area of Lagos State at exactly 11:14am.

He charged Lagosians to come out and cast their vote, stressing that he was optimistic that the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would do the needful and conduct a free and fair poll.

He said having toured the state and campaigned he has seen the challenge that Lagos State was facing and what need to be done.

The PDP candidate was accompanied by his wife, party members and officials in his community, while going to cast his vote.

“I am optimistic of victory, I have gone round the state to campaign and I saw the way Lagos, I hope the INEC would do the needful and conduct a free and fair poll,” he said