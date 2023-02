Thugs have disrupted voting at several polling units in some parts of Lagos.

BusinessDay gathered that there was commotion at Ikate-Lekki as thugs snatched a ballot box at a polling unit.

Voting was also disrupted at a polling unit at 254 Borno Way by thugs allegedly working for a political party.

“Thugs came to scatter ballot boxes at polling unit 031 in Lagos Mainland (Borno Way between Olayinka and Adekunle streets),” an eye-witness told BusinessDay.