Two women win Assembly seat in Kogi

March 18 will forever be a huge difference in the politics of Kogi state, as two female candidates were declared winners of the just concluded House of Assembly election.

Since the first the first Assembly in 1992, Kogi state House of Assembly has had just three female members .

Comfort Nwuchola and Omotayo Adeleye-Ishaya, won Ibaji and Ijumu state constituency seats respectively.

Both Nwuchola and Adeleye-Ishaya were candidates of All

Progressives Congress (APC). And first female to represent their respective constituencies in the State Assembly.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, declared Omotayo Adeleye-Ishaya as the winner of Ijumu State House of Assembly election.

The Local Government Electoral Officer, Grace Abalaka Haruna, at the end of the collation exercise at the INEC office, Iyara, said the APC candidate scored the valid votes of 8, 568, ahead of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Alaga Tokunbo, who got 3, 899 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who scored 2, 648, emerged winner of the election.

Also in Ibaji, Comfort Nwuchola of APC polled 7, 718 votes to defeat the candidate of NNPP, Peter Egwuda, who got 6, 737 votes to come second. The candidate of PDP polled 4, 630 votes to come third.

The third female candidate, Yemisi Oshaloto, also of APC, lost narrowly to ADC candidate in Yagba West state constituency.

With this now next Assembly will be the first time Kogi State House of Assembly will have two female lawmakers making laws for the people and to add motherly advices that would protect the women in the state.